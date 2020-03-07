Radha Beauty Expands with New Body Care Line

Press Releases Radha Beauty Press Release

Feel luxurious with Radha Beauty's new expanded skincare line including five essential oil based scents in a hair & body wash, body lotion, and body butter. Known for their essential oils, these new lines mark a successful merge into the skincare industry.

Radha Beauty is known for their essential oils, and each product line highlights the very best combinations. Their essential oils are 100% pure and trace back to handpicked farmers all over the world, so you can feel confident that your scents are naturally derived. They come in five different scents: eucalyptus mint, lavender vanilla, lemon sugar, cherry blossom, and oatmeal milk & honey. From lemon sugar’s sweet notes to the more refined lavender vanilla, there’s a scent for everyone. Pair a body butter and an essential oil diffuser together for a moment of rest and relaxation, leaving your body and mind refreshed.



The expansion comes with the rapid growth of the company, as fan favorites like Rosehip Oil and Vitamin C serum sales climb. Radha Beauty knew it was time to add more products to their collection, focusing on adding body care to their current lines of facial skin care, hair care, essential oils, and diffusers. The products are meant to be used on any skin type, from dry to oily to sensitive.



Moisturizing Hair & Body Wash, $14.95

Moisture Rich Body Lotion, $9.95

Ultra Rich Body Butter, $9.95

Emma Knight

216-208-4366



www.radhabeauty.com



