SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast Releases It's Next Anticipated Episode, "Go Mobile or Go Home!"

The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast is dedicated to your success on every level and this show, as with every episode discusses the ins and outs of what it takes for you to have the best success. Momentum is everything in business, to continue this conversation please text the word SSMedia to "72000" or email Deborah directly at BookDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Catch the whole episode at: https://www.bingenetworks.tv/media/shapeshift-radio-podcast-episode-seven-go-mobile-or-go-home-351979 Nashville, TN, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In this episode, your resident experts, Deborah Bishop; Broadcast Your Brand creator and Inner Image Authority, "Because you'll never out-perform your own self-image", Lorenzo Hickey; Business Development Specialist, Founder of SHAPESHIFT World and Paula Allen, Social Media Expert and soon to be Founder of a Virtual Assistant Academy explore the realities of having your business accessible on smartphones and tablets. The truth is that it is estimated that there will be over 230 million smartphones in the marketplace today in the United States alone. Are you ready for this?Having a mobile-ready web presence is not just a good idea, it is essential to the growth of your brand and business. If you don't have a mobile-friendly site, odds are you will end up giving business to your competitors. Not because you want to, but rather because they have a mobile site. It is just as simple as that.In this new decade, the virtual world is quickly taking over the marketing and branding needs of the world. And your smart-phone is becoming the number one delivery method of not only your message but also your products and services.Your clients and customers are not only able to access you and whatever information you want to provide them with. As well as collect payments and set the wheel turning for delivery of products, or the booking of appointments. All at the click or a swipe of a finger.The SHAPESHIFT Radio Podcast is dedicated to your success on every level and this show, as with every episode discusses the ins and outs of what it takes for you to have the best success. Momentum is everything in business, to continue this conversation please text the word SSMedia to "72000" or email Deborah directly at BookDeborahBishop@gmail.com. Catch the whole episode at: https://www.bingenetworks.tv/media/shapeshift-radio-podcast-episode-seven-go-mobile-or-go-home-351979