Rinse Acquires OffToYou and Continues Rapid Expansion Across the Bay Area

Rinse, the most digitally advanced company in dry cleaning and laundry, has extended its market leadership in the Bay Area by acquiring South Bay upstart OffToYou and launching its award-winning service in Los Gatos and Milpitas, while also expanding its San Jose footprint.

Rinse was founded in 2013 with the goal of making trips to the dry cleaner and the washer / dryer obsolete while building the first national brand in clothing care. The service launched in San Francisco, and has since expanded its footprint to serve Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Chicago, and Boston. More recently, Rinse has shifted its focus to regional expansion within its markets, including launching its service in the Peninsula, South Bay, and East Bay in the Bay Area within the past 18 months. The acquisition of OffToYou strengthens its foothold in San Jose and surrounding areas.



“Rinse is solving a universal need and a universal pain point, and we’ve always had a clear vision of serving customers in big cities and suburbs alike,” said Ajay Prakash, Co-founder and CEO of Rinse.



“We’ve received a tremendous response from suburban customers in the Bay Area and our other markets and saw OffToYou as a great partner as we double-down on those customers and those areas.”



OffToYou was founded in 2015 with the suburban customer in mind. Its founders were able to demonstrate steady growth in the South Bay while bootstrapping the business by focusing on high-quality cleaning, strong customer service, and technology. The company viewed partnering with Rinse as a way to take its service to the next level.



“We’ve looked up to Rinse over the past couple years and have developed a deep admiration for their team and their service,” said Joy Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO of OffToYou. “Rinse shares our commitment to quality, convenience, and supreme customer service, which is why we are so excited to work with their team.”



Rinse has a history of acquisitions in this space, including its​ ​acquisition of the customer list of its defunct competitor, Washio​ and the San Francisco arm of Cleanly, a New York-based competitor, and is actively exploring and evaluating new acquisitions at the moment.



