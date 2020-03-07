Celebrate the Grand Opening of New Boutique and Graduation Ceremony with Dress for Success Tampa Bay and CareerSource Tampa Bay

Press Releases Dress for Success Tampa Bay Press Release

Tampa, FL, March 07, 2020 --(



Diane Howard, President of Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s Board of Directors, said, “Dress for Success Tampa Bay will open a newly designed boutique in CareerSource Tampa Bay on March 17th. With this new location, we will be able to continue our efforts to help women change their lives and reach their full potential through our empowerment programs. We are excited to have this additional opportunity to serve more women in our community.”



Each client who is referred to the new CareerSource Tampa Bay branch boutique will receive a personal styling session with a highly trained Dress for Success volunteer, leaving with two complete interview outfits that include shoes, accessories, and a handbag at no cost. After she finds a job, the client is encouraged to return to Dress for Success Tampa Bay for additional clothing to serve as the foundation for her professional wardrobe. Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has provided interview attire for more than 25,000 women.



In addition, Dress for Success Tampa Bay also offers career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools to help women thrive in work and life, including the “Moving Forward” program. The first cohort of “Moving Forward” program participants as a collaboration with Hillsborough County and CareerSource Tampa Bay will graduate on March 17th. Through weekly training sessions, one-on-one career coaching, and networking in a supportive environment, the program participants learn how to conduct a job search using technology and social media, how to express themselves positively and effectively in a job interview, and ultimately how to obtain employment. Course objectives include conducting a self-assessment of skills, building a professional email account, creating a professional cover letter and resume, and building a LinkedIn page.



Contact Information Dress for Success Tampa Bay

Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913

www.dressforsuccess.org/tampabay

Kelly Falconer-Miller

813-390-7913



www.dressforsuccess.org/tampabay



