Press Releases Kelley Automotive Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Kelley Automotive Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Kelley Buick GMC Donates $100,000 to the Polk County Youth Fair

Bartow, FL, March 07, 2020 --(



These donations are in addition to their donation of a 2013 4-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD V6 for the 2020 “Cheep” Jeep Raffle at Jeepin’ with Judd and their sponsorship of Bustin’ Clays with Sheriff Grady Judd. Both events support Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. which has a mission of supporting needs identified in our Polk County community.



Kelley Buick GMC also recently sponsored Full Moon Howl in support of Peace River Center.



As the Kelley family enter their fiftieth year of serving Polk County’s automotive needs, they’re grateful to their loyal customers and supporting businesses for giving them the opportunity to give back.



Kelley Buick GMC is part of the Kelley Automotive Group, which includes four locations in Polk County and one location in Chiefland, FL. In addition to Kelley Buick GMC in Bartow, the group includes Kelley Lakeland Truck Store near downtown Lakeland, Kelley’s Used Cars in Auburndale, Kelley of Winter Haven at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Highway 17 in Winter Haven, and Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland.



To learn more about the Kelley Automotive Group, please visit www.kelleyautomotivegroup.com. Bartow, FL, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kelley Buick GMC has kicked off their charitable giving for 2020 with a bang with a $100,000 check given to the Polk County Youth Fair. The company also donated to youth participating in the Hardee County Youth Fair, and they donated a brand new, custom GMC Sierra to Warrior Beach Retreat, Inc. to be raffled off in support of our local youth involved in agriculture.These donations are in addition to their donation of a 2013 4-door Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport 4WD V6 for the 2020 “Cheep” Jeep Raffle at Jeepin’ with Judd and their sponsorship of Bustin’ Clays with Sheriff Grady Judd. Both events support Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. which has a mission of supporting needs identified in our Polk County community.Kelley Buick GMC also recently sponsored Full Moon Howl in support of Peace River Center.As the Kelley family enter their fiftieth year of serving Polk County’s automotive needs, they’re grateful to their loyal customers and supporting businesses for giving them the opportunity to give back.Kelley Buick GMC is part of the Kelley Automotive Group, which includes four locations in Polk County and one location in Chiefland, FL. In addition to Kelley Buick GMC in Bartow, the group includes Kelley Lakeland Truck Store near downtown Lakeland, Kelley’s Used Cars in Auburndale, Kelley of Winter Haven at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Blvd. and Highway 17 in Winter Haven, and Big Bend Chevrolet Buick in Chiefland.To learn more about the Kelley Automotive Group, please visit www.kelleyautomotivegroup.com. Contact Information Kelley Automotive Group

Candace Kassman

(863) 825-4437



www.kelleyautomotivegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kelley Automotive Group