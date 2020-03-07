Sitation Announces Partnership with Akeneo

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sitation Press Release

Sitation is excited to announce their recent partnership with Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) for corporate brands and retailers.

Raleigh, NC, March 07, 2020



“The combination of Sitation’s professional services and unique data modeling and onboarding platform with Akeneo’s best-in-class catalog management capabilities will deliver huge value to the global user base. We’re proud and excited to embark on this journey with a partner we respect as a thought leader in the PIM space,” says Steve Engelbrecht, President & CEO of Sitation.



Sitation has joined Akeneo’s trusted network of Solution Partners, responsible for providing robust and streamlined solutions for customers. By leveraging the Sitation Professional Services team and its suite of products for taxonomy, data preparation, and data migration, Sitation improves and accelerates the customer’s experience throughout the entirety of their Akeneo implementation.



“The collaboration comes at a time when omnichannel selling is a top priority for retailers and brands. We are investing in our channel strategy and expanding our presence in North America to equip enterprise clients with powerful and flexible solutions supported by an extended ecosystem that will help them deliver outstanding product experience across sales channels. Sitation’s strong eCommerce expertise and industry experience make them an ideal partner for Akeneo in 2020 to further accelerate our digital transformation efforts for both B2B and B2C merchants,” says Mike Bender, VP of Sales, North America at Akeneo.



About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.



Leading global brands, including Sephora, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, please visit https://www.akeneo.com or contact us on Twitter at @akeneopim.



About Sitation

Sitation is a team of digital merchandising specialists offering a unique combination of software and services. Sitation’s solutions enable retailers, distributors, and brands to increase traffic and conversion by building and executing scalable product content initiatives in a complex and highly competitive omnichannel environment.



With a growing customer roster including dozens of Fortune 500 firms and some of the largest players in eCommerce, Sitation’s unique approach combines professional services, SaaS solutions, and a scalable team of content resources to address common issues in master data and product information management.



Megan Fitzpatrick

309-370-5343



www.sitation.com/

info@sitation.com



