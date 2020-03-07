2-Time Amazon Bestselling Author Michelle Lovett Presents “Life, Love, & Lock Up—Appointed Angels” Cover Reveal Mixer

Press Releases Michelle Lovett Press Release

Time: Red Carpet Starts promptly at 7:30 p. m. (the event is from 8:00 pm—11:00 pm) Atlanta, GA, March 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Join them Wednesday, March 11, 2020, to help celebrate the release of “Life, Love, & Lock Up (Volume 3)—Appointed Angeles.” This highly anticipated installment is a compilation of (15) brave women who have faced impossible life choices dealing with relationships, marriages, health, death, depression, abandonment, and the like. These “Angeles” have selected to share their astonishing stories of overcoming against incredible odds under challenging situations. “These transparent accounts of fearless women I hope will help other women in the same (or similar) situations” offers Lovett. She continues, “Just like the ‘Diamonds’ showcased in L1 (and the impact of their testimonies), and the Kings in L2, sharing the hard-hitting (real-life) narratives of the L3 angels are sure to touch one’s soul. This book will give one the courage to fight another day and move toward healing, forgiveness, and success. How do I know? It was in my darkest hour I realized I had ‘Appointed Angels.’ At that time, I recognized my will to live, so I started fighting to help myself and others."Lovett will be signing autographed copies of all L3 volumes while mixing and mingling with her celebrity friends, influencers, and other high profile talents. Be prepared to do some significant networking in a stimulating environment. This is a “free” event.The Life, Love, & Lock Up series are available on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and all other book purchasing platforms (the L2 Docuseries is available on Amazon Prime).About Michelle LovettMichelle Lovett is an actor, writer, curator, publisher, radio host, 2-time Amazon best-selling author, and creator of book series “Life, Love, & Lock..” A Miami native, Lovett has defied the odds since birth. Being born prematurely with a hole in her heart and asthma, doctors said she would not live 72 hours. As an adult with many significant health challenges, doctors again crushed her spirits, giving her only six months to live. Three years later, she has proven them wrong. Lovett says, “Life circumstances have not (and will never) keep me from pursuing my dreams. That’s the reason “We Have More Work to Do.” Next, I will be an ‘A-List’ actor and philanthropist. Afterward, who knows what God has planned? But whatever it is, I am ready.”The Cover RevealDate: Wednesday, March 11, 2020Venue: Infinity Lounge, 3220 Butner Road, Suite 110, Atlanta, GA, 30274Time: Red Carpet Starts promptly at 7:30 p. m. (the event is from 8:00 pm—11:00 pm) Contact Information Life, Love, & Lock Up

Jackie Bush

213-924-9204





