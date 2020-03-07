Peter Hanschke, Director, Product Management, TechInsights to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Patent Portfolio Management



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Peter Hanschke, Director, Product Management, TechInsight will speak at its webcast entitled, “Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, March 07, 2020 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/life-sciences-patent-portfolio-management/



About Peter Hanschke



Peter leads TechInsights' Library development team, ensuring that TechInsights semiconductor and technology data is easily accessed by customers across the globe in support of their intellectual property campaigns. Peter is a seasoned product management professional who is passionate about bringing products to market that meet the needs of the market.



About TechInsights



For 30 years, TechInsights has been a trusted patent and technology partner to the world’s largest and most successful companies, including 37 of the top 50 U.S. patent holders. By revealing the innovation others cannot inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make the best, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. TechInsights provides a range of specialized services and products through two integrated divisions: IP Services and Technology Intelligence.



Event Synopsis:



Patent portfolios are indispensable assets that help companies maintain financial stability. Through licensing and selling patents, companies can leverage their revenue and maximize opportunities.



However, failure to efficiently manage a patent portfolio can hamper revenue generation, more so, drain company profits. Thus, developing a sound patent portfolio management program is crucial.



Implementing doable and cost-saving strategies in assessing and ensuring that their patent portfolio is aligned with existing business plan must also be carefully considered.



In this Live Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of patent portfolio management. They will dig deeper as they analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage patent portfolios and maximize its potentials.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



Patent Portfolio Management: Trends and Developments

The Essentials of an Effective Patent Portfolio Management Program

What to Look for When Selecting a Patent Portfolio Management Software

Red Flags

Effective Strategies and Best Practices



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



