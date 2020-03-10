Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: British Army to Discuss RTR Developments at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

SMi Reports: Captain Tom Quant from the British Army confirmed to present at Future Armoured Vehicles Systems 2020

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2020 --(



This year’s conference will host experts from the most forward-thinking nations who will provide detailed analysis and an overview of cutting-edge weapon and large calibre ammunition systems, and how they are revolutionising mounted close combat lethality.



There has been a number of significant developments over the past 12 months with the British Army’s MBT Challenger 2, including new turret improvements and the introduction of an innovative situational awareness system called IronVision. Both initiatives have been part of the Streetfighter Project to enhance the tank for urban operations. Within the project there have been 3 areas of modification including infantry-tank co-operation, situational awareness and lethality. *



At this year's conference, Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army, will be sharing the latest updates in his session "RTR Developments for Urban Conflict - CR2 Streetfighter" where he will discuss in detail:

· Enhancing all round lethality for the CR 2 MBT

· Utilising remote weapon systems in order to engage small to medium size targets

· Selecting the right upgrades for fighting in built up, contested urban environments



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is now available to view on the website



*Jane's



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

3rd – 4th June 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: John Cockerill | Lockheed Martin



Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.fav-ws.com/pr3



