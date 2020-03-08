Veterans Affairs OEHRM Executive Director Added to DSI’s Health IT Summit

Press Releases Defense Strategies Institute Press Release

Back for its 18th iteration, Defense Strategies Institute will host the DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit on May 6th & 7th, 2020. Sessions will focus on this year's theme of "Delivering Innovative, Secure Health IT for Military & Government."

Alexandria, VA, March 08, 2020 --



This event will discuss acquisition priorities and current innovations in technology that are being integrated across the DoD, VA, and Federal Government to further enable a compatible, innovative, & secure electronic health record system for all active duty & veterans.



DSI’s team specializes in extensive research and development of the summit’s content and focus areas, and always assembles the most respected minds in the Health Information Technology communities.



2020 Confirmed Speakers Include:

Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Benefits, VA

John Windom, SES, Executive Director, VA Electronic Health Record Modernization

William J. Tinston, SES, Program Executive Officer, PEO Defense Healthcare Management Systems

Dr. Paul Tibbits, SES, Executive Director, Office of Technical Integration, Office of Information and Technology (OIT) U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)

Karen L. Brazell, SES, & Other Senior Representatives, Principal Executive Director & Chief Acquisition Officer, OAL&C, VA

Dr. Neil C. Evans, Interim Director, FEHRM, Chief Officer, Office of Connected Health, Veterans Health Administration

COL Francisco Dominicci, USA, Chief, Solution Delivery Division, Defense Health Agency



Topics will include:

- Developing an affordable, innovative, secure HIT environment in support of combatant commands, service members, Veterans, and their families

- Guiding the implementation of MHS Genesis for high-quality healthcare delivery that improves patient safety & quality

- Ensuring the EHR modernization and integration is seamless, secure, & interoperable

- Facilitating an effective MHS transition that supports the lethality of the force and sustains high quality medical care throughout the enterprise

- Optimizing the delivery of HIT solutions to the MHS through exceptional information & technology

- Ensuring the global delivery of quality, cost-effective healthcare to Warfighter & their Families

- Collaborating with VA’s business partners, customers, in order to strategically create the best experience for all veterans

- Prioritizing AI R&D to improve Veterans' health & public health initiatives



Seating is limited



To allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military, government, and state personnel attend complimentary.



Those interested in participating in the DoD/VA & GOV Health IT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at healthit.dsigroup.org



Anyone interested in learning more can contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.



Christopher Elliott

201.672.8745



healthit.dsigroup.org/



