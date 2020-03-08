SMC Corporation Exhibits at ConAgg-IFPE in Las Vegas, March 10-14

Press Releases SMC Corporation of America Press Release

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at ConAgg-IFPE 2020 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 3 Booth S-82135, March 10-14.

Noblesville, IN, March 08, 2020 --(



SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:



IN-777 DART Valve Air Servo Controlled Cylinder – Multi-positioning sensor controlled with a servo valve with fast response and high precision repeatability for Dart Valve and Floatation Cells



JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications



EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms



ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves, VG342 / VP744 Series – Quickly exhaust residual air pressure in conformance to Category 3/4 and ISO13849-1 for machine safety



IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protects downstream components from moisture trapped in compressed air to extend their cycle life



AP Tech High Purity Gas Regulators – Regulates the pressure for gas delivery systems



Visit SMC's Booth S-82135, South Hall 3 – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Exhibit Dates & Hours:



March 10 – 13 (T-F) 9:00 – 5:00

March 14 (Sat) 9:00 – 3:00



About SMC Corporation of America

SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.



