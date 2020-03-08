SMC Corporation Exhibits at ConAgg-IFPE in Las Vegas, March 10-14

Noblesville, IN, March 08, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- SMC is committed to automation, safety enhancement, and “Smart” components focusing on the Asphalt, Concrete, Fluid Power, Machine Tool, Material Handling, Mining, Motion Control, and Utilities industries with U.S. domestic engineering, manufacturing, inventory and hands-on sales and technical support.
SMC will exhibit automation products focused on safety and controls:
IN-777 DART Valve Air Servo Controlled Cylinder – Multi-positioning sensor controlled with a servo valve with fast response and high precision repeatability for Dart Valve and Floatation Cells
JSXFA 2-Port Dust Collector Jet Pulse Valve – is rated for 10 million cycles for extended longevity in reverse jet dust collector applications
EX600 Wireless Fieldbus Communication for EtherNet/IPTM Protocol – Safe, secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius and frequency hopping every 5 ms
ISO13849-1, Category 3/4, Safety Dump Valves, VG342 / VP744 Series – Quickly exhaust residual air pressure in conformance to Category 3/4 and ISO13849-1 for machine safety
IDFB/IDU Refrigerated Air Dryers – Protects downstream components from moisture trapped in compressed air to extend their cycle life
AP Tech High Purity Gas Regulators – Regulates the pressure for gas delivery systems
Visit SMC's Booth S-82135, South Hall 3 – Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Exhibit Dates & Hours:
March 10 – 13 (T-F) 9:00 – 5:00
March 14 (Sat) 9:00 – 3:00
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.