BirthdayPak Welcomes New Franchisee in Tampa, FL

BirthdayPak recently onboarded a new franchise owner in Tampa, Florida. Jon Ahrendt joined the BirthdayPak family last week as owner of the BirthdayPak of the Tampa market.

“I recently became the owner of BirthdayPak of Tampa Bay, which is a life event branding company. BirthdayPak has perfected a proven, trackable marketing program for select restaurants and retailers looking to grow and maintain new business. They are community focused and are invested in our clients’ success,” said Jon. “The common thread throughout my career is helping others achieve their next great milestone and BirthdayPak of Tampa Bay provides a tremendous platform for me to continue this purpose.”



BirthdayPak has grown significantly from a single market in southeastern PA to having multiple markets across the United States. Since its inception in 2009, BirthdayPak has delivered more than 4.5 million “happy birthday” greetings in the mail. This translates to nearly $360,000,000 in gift cards that have been sent to BirthdayPak recipients over the past 10+ years. That’s a significant amount of birthday gifts!



The BirthdayPak marketing platform drives birthday celebrations to participating upscale businesses, such as restaurants, day spas and boutiques, from their best potential customers. The beautifully printed and mailed “birthday gift” features gift cards from this exclusive group of businesses in the community. The women who receive BirthdayPak have discretionary income and are about to celebrate their birthday, a proven trigger for consumer spending.



More than just birthdays, BirthdayPak has sent millions of emails to recipients with high deliverability and open rates, keeping consumers engaged during the year and encouraging repeat visits to the participating businesses. The BirthdayPak business model has a history of positive performance and extremely high client retention rates. The above average response rates, and additional branding opportunities through a digital experience, provide a winning combination.



