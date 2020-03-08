UPS Employees Update Paint at Irving’s Senter Park Recreation Center

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, March 08, 2020

Irving, TX, March 08, 2020 --(



The group of nine volunteers spent a total of 31.5 service hours painting columns, a wall in the common room of the center, the back stairwell and the front entry near the elevator. The Parks and Recreation Department supplied the paint and provided technical guidance during the project.



“The UPS volunteers accomplished more painting than originally anticipated, and told us they’re excited about coming back to plant trees in the park,” said KIB President Scott Wilson. “The Senter Park Recreation Center looks beautiful after the recent renovation, and this group added the finishing touches to the building.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175

http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



