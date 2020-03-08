Coronavirus Statement from 1X Technologies LLC

Press Releases 1X Technologies Cable Company Press Release

Sheridan, WY, March 08, 2020



As you know, the Centers for Disease Control has reported an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (termed "2019-nCoV") that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, and continues to expand. It's important to note, there has been zero impact on 1X Technologies Cable Company electrical wire & cable manufacturing & distribution operations and no impact on our staff or our stakeholders thus far.



1X Technologies is a leading United States electrical wire & cable company with a customer base and stakeholders around the world. Our customers' count on us to deliver custom electrical wire & cable quickly, without delay. As of today, we are not experiencing any supply chain delays. This is mainly because of the fact that we purchase over 99% of the wire & cable components from companies that make their products within the U.S.A. This includes plastics, metals, dyes, manufacturing equipment, on down to the stickers that are on our wire & cable reels.



We are currently monitoring the Coronavirus situation and we will continue to keep our eyes on the evolving state-of-affairs.



As of today, there are now thousands of confirmed cases globally with multiple confirmed cases being reported within the United States.



According to the CDC and the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. The CDC believes that symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Furthermore, the illness can be more serious for individuals with a weakened immune system, the elderly, or those with underlying respiratory problems. It could result in bronchitis and pneumonia.



1X Technologies is not currently restricting travel to or from our customers' United States locations based on the illness. However, based on CDC guidance, 1X Technologies in compliance with the United States Government's "Do Not Travel" warning, supports no travel to Wuhan, China, until the situation stabilizes. Additionally, we do not advise non-essential international travel for all 1X Technologies Cable Company stakeholders.



For further information about the coronavirus and current information on the situation, visit the CDC Novel Coronavirus Website. For updated travel notices related to the outbreak, visit the CDC's Travelers Health site.



