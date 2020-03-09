Empire Business Solutions Assists in Their First Successful Deal of 2020 on a Business for Sale in Orange County

Press Releases Empire Business Solutions Press Release

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles County and Orange County, California is pleased to announce another deal closed on February 1, 2020.

Roy Moss, President of Empire, said, “We had tremendous interest in ASCI and through our process, we were able to find the right fit for our client.”



ASCI is a cutting edge provider and installer of electronic security systems throughout Southern California. A security systems integrator of choice of both many national, regional and local residential developers, property managers, homeowner’s associations and other commercial and industrial businesses as well as federal, state and local governments.



The company is a full-service electronic security systems and low voltage integrator and holds contractor’s licenses in California and Nevada. Since 1998 the organization has acquired a growing list of loyal customers to satisfy all of their electronic security needs. A large part of the customer growth has been from referrals from satisfied customers and their employees who have moved to other organizations. At the same time, strong working relationships have been established with numerous, quality electronic security systems manufacturers. The Company has, also, recruited and retained an exceptional professional staff of technicians and managers trained and experienced in a wide variety of electronic security systems.



Chuck White, CFO, of ASCI said, “We are excited to have another partner to help us grow our business. Our potential upside is significant and now we have the right partner who understand the industry to make this happen.”



Empire Business Solutions is a 16-year-old Merger & Acquisition company dedicated to the needs of business owners. As experienced M&A professionals, with over 90 successful deals, Empire Business Solutions is one of the premier, independent business brokers in Orange County, California. Empire represents owners with a business for sale with revenues of at least one million.



