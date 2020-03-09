Press Releases Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Florida Biodiesel, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Has Developed a COVID-19 Disinfectant Generator

Florida Biodiesel, Inc. has developed the portable ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator that produces 700 parts per million of free available chlorine.

Clearwater, FL, March 09, 2020 --(



The ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator will allow operators to safely produce 350 gallons of Hypochlorous acid daily. “Hypochlorous acid (HOCL) is proven to be safe, environmentally friendly, and fast acting against a broad range of resistant pathogens,” says William Gehrs, President of Florida Biodiesel, Inc. “The FDA, USDA, and EPA have approved Hypochlorous acid for various medical, industrial, and food uses.”



About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.

About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.

Florida Biodiesel, Inc. is a world leader in Biodiesel technology. Florida Biodiesel, Inc. was founded in 2006 to provide consumers and commercial operators cost efficient Biodiesel production equipment. The company has made many innovative contributions to the Biodiesel industry including the safety external heat exchanger, methanol recovery module, and Biodiesel plant automation system. To learn more about Florida Biodiesel, Inc., please visit http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com, email info@floridabiodieselinc.com or call (727) 678-0073.

William Gehrs

727-678-0073



http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com



