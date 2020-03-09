PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Florida Biodiesel, Inc. Has Developed a COVID-19 Disinfectant Generator


Florida Biodiesel, Inc. has developed the portable ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator that produces 700 parts per million of free available chlorine.

Clearwater, FL, March 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Optimum Health Care and Wellness Centre Ltd. has chosen the ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator as a hands-on educational tool to demonstrate advanced COVID-19 suppression techniques.

The ECA-1 Hypochlorous acid generator will allow operators to safely produce 350 gallons of Hypochlorous acid daily. “Hypochlorous acid (HOCL) is proven to be safe, environmentally friendly, and fast acting against a broad range of resistant pathogens,” says William Gehrs, President of Florida Biodiesel, Inc. “The FDA, USDA, and EPA have approved Hypochlorous acid for various medical, industrial, and food uses.”

About Florida Biodiesel, Inc.
Florida Biodiesel, Inc. is a world leader in Biodiesel technology. Florida Biodiesel, Inc. was founded in 2006 to provide consumers and commercial operators cost efficient Biodiesel production equipment. The company has made many innovative contributions to the Biodiesel industry including the safety external heat exchanger, methanol recovery module, and Biodiesel plant automation system. To learn more about Florida Biodiesel, Inc., please visit http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com, email info@floridabiodieselinc.com or call (727) 678-0073.
Contact Information
Florida Biodiesel, Inc.
William Gehrs
727-678-0073
Contact
http://www.floridabiodieselinc.com

