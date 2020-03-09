Medicare Supplement Insurance Industry Leaders to Speak at Association Summit

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

The heads of five lading Medicare Supplement insurance companies will speak at the annual Medigap industry conference organized by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

Los Angeles, CA, March 09, 2020 --



"Change is constant but the speed at which change occurs seems to continually accelerate so we are bringing together industry leaders to share their insights, their forecast and to address questions," shares Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. The five heads of Medigap insurers will participate as part of the Association's 2020 conference taking place in Chicago.



"We'll have the largest Medigap companies, UnitedHealthcare and Aetna alongside three other significant industry leaders, Bankers Fidelity, Liberty Bankers and Manhattan Life," Slome announced. "This will be the first time we have had heads of insurers all come on stage at the time when virtually all conference attendees are in one place so it will make for a most interesting opportunity to hear what they have to say."



The 12th National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit takes place May 13-15 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Over 800 industry leaders annually attend the event. The Association offers a completely free day for insurance professionals who want to attend sessions and walk the exhibit hall which will feature 130 booth spaces this year.



Over 1,000 Medicare insurance professionals are expected to attend the conference that is held annually and moves around the country. "We are excited about holding the event for the first time in Chicago," Slome added.



To learn more about becoming listed on the 2020 National Medicare Insurance Summit, visit the Association's website at www.medicaresupp.org/Chicago or call the organization for details.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



