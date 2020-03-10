Personify Enterprises Building New Alliances with Startups and Small Businesses

Press Releases Personify Enterprises Press Release

Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 10, 2020 --



PE was formerly a full service digital marketing agency. But, under its new direction, Personify Enterprises is a marketing consulting company for start-ups and small businesses. With the recent launch of its new "on demand" consulting services, Personify Enterprises is shifting its focus to “growth partners” for start-ups and small businesses.



The new brand was rolled out globally and aims to build a stronger presence worldwide. Personify Enterprises' refreshed business strategy and distinctive positioning will help to deepen relationships with its clients. In the past year, the company has focused its strategy on strengthening the culture of collaboration, partnerships and business growth.



Juanita Johnson, CEO and Founder of Personify Enterprises states, "It’s very exciting for us to be in a new space that allows us to commit to our clients in a different way. We have the opportunity to work with enterprising and innovative companies that are changing the way we do business and we want to be a part of this experience.”



This new business model was created to provide a platform for new business opportunities for entrepreneurs, start-ups and small businesses. Personify Enterprises and its services are to provide support, education, empowerment, and resources to take businesses to the next level.



The company's move to rebrand and reposition itself, has set a strong pace for Personify Enterprises to continue to grow into a powerful brand, with a unique purpose for helping others.



For more information, and partnership opportunities, contact Personify Enterprises at PEteam@personifyent.biz.



About Personify Enterprises

Juanita Johnson

+1-954-300-1762



https://www.personifyent.biz/



