The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast

New York, NY, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- This one and half hour event is scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET)
Event Synopsis:
Patent portfolios are indispensable assets that help companies maintain financial stability. Through licensing and selling patents, companies can leverage their revenue and maximize opportunities.
However, failure to efficiently manage a patent portfolio can hamper revenue generation, more so, drain company profits. Thus, developing a sound patent portfolio management program is crucial. Implementing doable and cost-saving strategies in assessing and ensuring that their patent portfolio is aligned with existing business plan must also be carefully considered.
In this live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of patent portfolio management. They will dig deeper as they analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage patent portfolios and maximize its potentials.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
Patent Portfolio Management: Trends and Developments
The Essentials of an Effective Patent Portfolio Management Program
What to Look for When Selecting a Patent Portfolio Management Software
Red Flags
Effective Strategies and Best Practices
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Peter Hanschke
Director, Product Management
TechInsights
Brian J. Hubbard
Partner
Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/patent-portfolio-management-2020/