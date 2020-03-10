The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast.

Patent portfolios are indispensable assets that help companies maintain financial stability. Through licensing and selling patents, companies can leverage their revenue and maximize opportunities.



However, failure to efficiently manage a patent portfolio can hamper revenue generation, more so, drain company profits. Thus, developing a sound patent portfolio management program is crucial. Implementing doable and cost-saving strategies in assessing and ensuring that their patent portfolio is aligned with existing business plan must also be carefully considered.



In this live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of patent portfolio management. They will dig deeper as they analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage patent portfolios and maximize its potentials.



Patent Portfolio Management: Trends and Developments

The Essentials of an Effective Patent Portfolio Management Program

What to Look for When Selecting a Patent Portfolio Management Software

Red Flags

Effective Strategies and Best Practices



Peter Hanschke

Director, Product Management

TechInsights



Brian J. Hubbard

Partner

Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP



This one and half hour event is scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET)

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



