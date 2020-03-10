PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
The Knowledge Group
 

Company Overview

Contact Info & Offices

Press Releases

The Knowledge Group

Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds:

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast


The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 Live Webcast.

New York, NY, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com)-- This one and half hour event is scheduled on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET)

Event Synopsis:

Patent portfolios are indispensable assets that help companies maintain financial stability. Through licensing and selling patents, companies can leverage their revenue and maximize opportunities.

However, failure to efficiently manage a patent portfolio can hamper revenue generation, more so, drain company profits. Thus, developing a sound patent portfolio management program is crucial. Implementing doable and cost-saving strategies in assessing and ensuring that their patent portfolio is aligned with existing business plan must also be carefully considered.

In this live webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of patent portfolio management. They will dig deeper as they analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage patent portfolios and maximize its potentials.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

Patent Portfolio Management: Trends and Developments
The Essentials of an Effective Patent Portfolio Management Program
What to Look for When Selecting a Patent Portfolio Management Software
Red Flags
Effective Strategies and Best Practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Peter Hanschke
Director, Product Management
TechInsights

Brian J. Hubbard
Partner
Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/patent-portfolio-management-2020/
Contact Information
The Knowledge Group
Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director
646-844-0200
Contact
www.theknowledgegroup.org
Therese Lumbao, Director
Account Management & Member Services
tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org

Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group
Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help