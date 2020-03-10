RT-Thread IoT OS achieves PSA Security Certification to Continue Making the Internet of Things a Safer, Smarter Place

Press Releases RT-Thread Press Release

RT-Thread is an open source embedded real-time operating system and released under Apache License v2.0.

Shanghai, China, March 10, 2020 --



The certification process has also helped RT-Thread to further improve security in various areas, including the addition of ARM Cortex-M33 security architecture adaptation to achieve TrustZone functionality; Porting TFM components to enhance the security of the software framework; Enable more secure OTA solutions, including firmware encryption, firmware verification, tamper-proof, etc. Supports SSL(Secure Socket Layer) mechanism to ensure the data is secure and will not be tampered during the communication. Security is the most critical part of the RT-Thread ecosystem, RT-Thread will continue working hard on this.



Meanwhile, RT-Thread global website is now live, the website includes the introduction of RT-Thread, RT-Thread's roadmap, resources & documentation, and a wide range of development tools of RT-Thread, etc, making it easier for the global developers to catch the project updates and the technical documentation. Come and check it out: www.rt-thread.io



About RT-Thread:

Cathy Li

021-31608913



https://www.rt-thread.io

https://twitter.com/rt_thread



