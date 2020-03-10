RT-Thread IoT OS achieves PSA Security Certification to Continue Making the Internet of Things a Safer, Smarter Place

Shanghai, China, March 10, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- With the joint efforts of RT-Thread, NXP and Arm, and based on the Arm Cortex-M33 processor, RT-Thread has achieved PSA security certification and PSA functional API certification, this achievement verified that RT-Thread build in security. As always, RT-Thread is committed to providing developers with a more secure, easy-to-develop, and component-rich operating system software platform.
The certification process has also helped RT-Thread to further improve security in various areas, including the addition of ARM Cortex-M33 security architecture adaptation to achieve TrustZone functionality; Porting TFM components to enhance the security of the software framework; Enable more secure OTA solutions, including firmware encryption, firmware verification, tamper-proof, etc. Supports SSL(Secure Socket Layer) mechanism to ensure the data is secure and will not be tampered during the communication. Security is the most critical part of the RT-Thread ecosystem, RT-Thread will continue working hard on this.
Meanwhile, RT-Thread global website is now live, the website includes the introduction of RT-Thread, RT-Thread's roadmap, resources & documentation, and a wide range of development tools of RT-Thread, etc, making it easier for the global developers to catch the project updates and the technical documentation. Come and check it out: www.rt-thread.io
About RT-Thread:
RT-Thread was born in 2006, it is an open source, neutral, and community-based real-time operating system (RTOS). RT-Thread has the characteristics of very low resource occupancy, high reliability, high scalability, so it can not only be used in sensing nodes, wireless connection chips and other resource-constrained scenes, but also is widely used in gateway, IPC, smart speakers and many other high-performance applications. RT-Thread is also an IoT operating system with it's rich middle-tier components and great hardware and software ecosystem, it has almost every key basic components required for IoT devices, such as network protocols, file systems, low power management, etc.