IKIO LED Lighting Launches Its Hazardous Location Lighting Range

Indianapolis, IN, March 11, 2020 --



With current trends pointing towards a rapid shift towards LEDs, their adoption in hazardous environments is gaining steady momentum. With their attractive energy-savings, low operating costs and smart light control features, they pose a strong competition to comparable legacy lighting presently in use on these sites. Oil & gas companies and petrochemical industries which rely heavily on such lighting are moving to an LED solution given their high-quality and prolonged durability in such harsh environments.



The products in IKIO’s Hazardous Location Application Lighting range include Explosion Proof High Bays, Low Bays, Area Lights, Jelly Jar Lights, Exit Signs, Beacon Alarms and Trouble Work Lights. They are rated by IECEx and ATEX, making them perfect for lighting applications in industries for oil and gas, LNG, chemicals, ocean, marine and aerospace fields, metal treatment plants, food and alcohol industries. They feature an explosion-proof design with a copper-free aluminum housing that isolates potential spark triggers. The rugged build of these lights also come with durable lenses and heat sinks to dissipate thermal build-up and withstand harsh working conditions. With high lumen efficacies ranging between 130-140 lm/W and service life of 50,000 hours, these fixtures claim to reduce high operating costs to businesses in classified and harsh environments where explosion-proof lighting is a must.



According to the company's CEO, Ekamdeep Singh, "The reliability and efficiency of the LED-based hazardous lighting solution have been the major driver behind the current spending spree on explosion-proof high bays, low bays and floodlights. The demand is even set to skyrocket in the future with governments around the globe banning mercury vapor lights due to environmental concerns. The coming future of explosion-proof lighting is definitely going to be dominated by LEDs and IKIO's constant aim is going to be to keep bringing high-tech features to our customers who trust in our products."

