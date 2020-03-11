Mantra Exhibits Its Biometric Solutions at the National-Level Police Expo in Gurugram, Haryana

Press Releases Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

FICCI organized the second- edition of the National level Police Expo at Gurugram in partnership with Haryana Police. This event was held with the objective to ameliorate the existing law enforcement and facilitate smart criminal investigations.

Ahmedabad, India, March 11, 2020 --(



The National Police Expo provides an interactive platform, where police officials from several states unite and discuss the rising challenges faced by the law enforcement authorities, and conceive strategies for the enhancement of the Police force.



This exposition is the only one to facilitate B2G meetings in Homeland security, wherein companies can get their products evaluated by the screening committee.



The Police Expo 2020 mainly aimed at establishing modern and efficient Law enforcement according to the vision of our honorable Prime Minister. The event revealed some of the initiatives and exercises in SMART Policing undertaken by the Law enforcement agencies to boost the confidence of people in the police forces and foster the trust of foreign investors in the state.



Several latest technology products and solutions concerning advanced weapons, surveillance equipment, cybersecurity, border and coastal security were presented at the exposition. The event highlighted the emerging issues and challenges faced by law enforcement agencies, and the requirement for a foundation to showcase homeland security products and evaluation of products.



With the objective to curb the rising rate of crimes and carry out smart criminal investigations, the need for training and educating the police sub-ordinates on the latest technologies and techniques in the field of investigation was raised.



A screening committee consisting of experts and senior police officers evaluated the products that each exhibitor presented at the event. Several delegates from the Intelligence Agencies, State Police Forces and other stakeholders were spotted at the exhibition.



Contact Information Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

Arjun Singh

+91-9512032601



https://www.mantratec.com



