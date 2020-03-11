Press Releases Society of Single Professionals Press Release

Receive press releases from Society of Single Professionals: By Email RSS Feeds: Overcome Corona Hysteria at Parties Sponsored by the Society of Single Professionals

"Healthy single professionals should not allow fear to prevent them from having any fun or meeting new friends during the current pandemic.

San Francisco, CA, March 11, 2020 --(



Healthy single professionals of all ages are invited to overcome Corona Virus Hysteria at upcoming parties all over the San Francisco Bay Area.



“Healthy single professionals should not hibernate for the rest of 2020 for fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization. “They are more likely to die in an auto accident driving to a party than they are from contracting a virus at the same party. We respectfully request that those who are elderly, unhealthy, or exhibiting cold or flu symptoms skip our parties for the duration of this pandemic. But singles who are healthy are encouraged to have fun and meet new friends, while using the free sanitizers available at all of our upcoming parties:

· Speed Dating, Mar 14, Sunnyvale

· Wine Tasting Party, Mar 15, Livermore

· Rain Forest & Wild Cats Experience, Mar 15, Sonoma County

· Spring Has Sprung Mixer, Mar 22, San Francisco

· Singles Charity Ball, April 25, San Francisco

· Marin Singles Convention, May 23, Mill Valley



"Rich Gosse is the author of nine books on dating, including You CAN Hurry Love, Singles Guide to the Bay Area, and A Good Man Is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey)," says Tom Andrews. "His most recent book is The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love. His entertaining seminars have been sponsored by 60 colleges all over America. He is Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews at 415/507-9962 or rich@richgosse.com. More information about the parties is available at https://www.thepartyhotline.com."



Contact: Tom Andrews, 415-507-9962 San Francisco, CA, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Overcome Corona Hysteria at Parties For Healthy Single ProfessionalsHealthy single professionals of all ages are invited to overcome Corona Virus Hysteria at upcoming parties all over the San Francisco Bay Area.“Healthy single professionals should not hibernate for the rest of 2020 for fear of contracting the COVID-19 virus,” says Rich Gosse, Chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization. “They are more likely to die in an auto accident driving to a party than they are from contracting a virus at the same party. We respectfully request that those who are elderly, unhealthy, or exhibiting cold or flu symptoms skip our parties for the duration of this pandemic. But singles who are healthy are encouraged to have fun and meet new friends, while using the free sanitizers available at all of our upcoming parties:· Speed Dating, Mar 14, Sunnyvale· Wine Tasting Party, Mar 15, Livermore· Rain Forest & Wild Cats Experience, Mar 15, Sonoma County· Spring Has Sprung Mixer, Mar 22, San Francisco· Singles Charity Ball, April 25, San Francisco· Marin Singles Convention, May 23, Mill Valley"Rich Gosse is the author of nine books on dating, including You CAN Hurry Love, Singles Guide to the Bay Area, and A Good Man Is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey)," says Tom Andrews. "His most recent book is The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love. His entertaining seminars have been sponsored by 60 colleges all over America. He is Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews at 415/507-9962 or rich@richgosse.com. More information about the parties is available at https://www.thepartyhotline.com."Contact: Tom Andrews, 415-507-9962 Contact Information Society of Single Professionals

Rich Gosse

415-507-9962



www.thepartyhotline.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Society of Single Professionals