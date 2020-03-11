Mobile Ordering Startup, FanFood, Releases Meal & Services Ordering for Premium Suites

Press Releases FanFood Press Release

Chicago, IL, March 11, 2020 --(



There are two pieces to the new product solution: pre-ordering of meals and merchandise before the game or event, as well as in-suite kiosk ordering when guests are in the suites. For pre-ordering, FanFood has developed an online self-service checkout experience, where guests can view the various F&B package and merchandise options, add them to the cart, and pay securely online with credit card and mobile wallet. This new user flow allows venues to upgrade from the current process of phone calls and email correspondence for meal & service pre-ordering.



Each suite will also receive a self-service kiosk, which is fully integrated with FanFood’s concessions management backend. Guests in the suite will have the option to call a server on the kiosk, or directly order more food, drinks and merchandise in a self-service checkout flow. This greatly reduces the labor needed to manage all the suites inside a venue, increases F&B and merchandise sales, and enhances the overall guest experience.



“Our premium suite ordering platform is solving a problem that’s rarely been presented a solution before,” said Jeremy Niecikowski, Chief Technology Officer of FanFood. “By offering a frictionless self-service user flow like this, we are able to help venues cut labor cost, improve operational efficiency and increase sales.”



Venues ranging from colleges, minor league ballparks and pro stadiums have already been expressing interest in FanFood’s premium suite offering. Several venues have already signed contracts to trial the premium suite ordering platform this upcoming 2020 baseball season.



Ordering of the premium suite platform has already started. Interested venues can learn more by filling out the following form: https://www.fanfoodapp.com/premium-suite-ordering.



