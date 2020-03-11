Steel Dreams Development Launches Environmentally-Friendly Residential Community in the Cayman Islands

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steel Dreams Development Press Release

Steel Dreams Development is proud to present the very first earth-conscious residential community within the booming real estate market of the Cayman Islands.

“Sunrise Terraces” features the most unique real estate properties in the islands, nestled in the peaceful district of East End, Grand Cayman. These brilliantly designed duplex homes are 80% recycled material as they utilize the robust structure of steel shipping containers. Each home is well-appointed with all the modern luxuries one could desire for a comfortable, contemporary lifestyle to be enjoyed in an exclusive, country-side community on an island paradise in the Caribbean.



Each home boasts an expansive rooftop terrace where owners and guests will enjoy the surrounding nature scenes, breath-taking sunrises, cool ocean breezes and landscaped gardens. The rooftop terraces are accessible from a spiral staircase which ascends from the large rear patio. Expect spacious floor plans and brilliantly designed community gardens – Sunrise Terraces offers nature therapy right at home.



“Steel Dreams Development is taking action to assist with the regeneration of our earth’s precious environment by offering strong, beautiful, robustly engineered properties that are essentially 80% recycled material,” stated Development Director, John C Bodden.



It is no secret that one of the best things each of us can do for our environment and our planet is to recycle; in fact, one ton of recycled steel saves:



1. 642 kWh of electricity;

2. 76 gallons of oil;

3. 10.9 million Btu’s of energy;

4. 4 cubic yards of landfill space;

5. 2,500 pounds of iron ore



This luxurious and innovative residential community is expected to recycle over 200 tons or 1.6 million pounds of steel over the next 18 months.



Home buyers and property investors alike know the numerous benefits of buying real estate in the Cayman Islands. Not only is there no annual property tax, real estate is in major demand and residential properties offer high ROI – but there is now an environmentally conscious real estate option that will make you proud to be the owner of one of these homes.



Megan Ritch

1(345)5469677



www.steeldreamsdevelopment.com



