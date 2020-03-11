Miles Analysts Partners Invests in New Media and Events Esports Network

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Jacob R. Miles III Press Release

Miles Analysts Partners, led by Jacob R. Miles III, media, entertainment industry analyst, consultant, investor and award winning entrepreneur announce its investment into MAP Esports Network Inc., a Dallas-Ft. Worth based esports, start-up MAP Esports Network is an esports media and marketing services business. The company operates an integrated media and events network that supports, celebrates, connects and promotes the esports industry and its participants.

Dallas, TX, March 11, 2020 --



MAP Esports Network was founded in 2019 and is a start-up company that will quickly move into the development stage. The company, located in Grapevine, Texas part of the Dallas-Ft. Worth metropolitan area, the fourth largest metro area in the United States.



MAP Esports Network expects to take a leadership position in coverage, participation, promotion and celebration of the Esports industry and will develop a loyal customer base with its broad multi-media offering of sites, publications, programs, products and events. The company plans to build a dominant market position in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area, which has the third largest concentration of Fortune 500 companies in the nation followed by, North America, Europe and Asia.



The company plans to build a strong market position through inbound marketing, franchising publications and esports teams, branded events and merchandise. The company is a first mover in several of its niche offerings and intend to take advantage of this positioning.



MAP Esports Network will maintain a low overhead when compared to traditional media networks and thereby be able to offer a competitive price to meet the demand of companies who want to reach the consumers supporting the esports industry.



“A lack of supportive infrastructure and lack of awareness about esports are factors that are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.” - Nielsen Media Research



MAP Esports Network’s meets the need for supportive infrastructure and more awareness with its platform, programs, events, non-human killing league and publications says Jacob R. Miles III, CEO & Chairman.



The company is preparing to raise additional capital to fund its growth.



About Miles Analysts Partners

Founded by media, entertainment & toy industry analyst, investor, award winning engineer, entrepreneur and former Fortune 500, Corporate Officer. Jacob R. Miles III, he leads a team with extensive leadership and management experience in fundraising, marketing, events, technology, media, entertainment, licensing, toys and games, experienced business analysts and consultants representing over 75 years of bottom line responsibility.



About MAP Esports Network

Rosalind N. Bell

214-763-1134



milesanalystspartners.com/esports



