Circeo Fannin Attorneys Elected to Kentucky Justice Association Board of Governors

Circeo Fannin is a civil litigation law firm founded to provide victims and referring attorneys with a dedicated team of experienced trial lawyers who thoughtfully, thoroughly, and aggressively pursue justice for their clients. With a reputation for vigorous pursuit of claims, Circeo Fannin handles highly specialized, difficult cases, including nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, negligent security, products liability, wrongful death and more. Its attorneys are licensed in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, Missouri and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.circeofannin.com. Lexington, KY, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Circeo Fannin, P.S.C., a civil litigation law firm based in Lexington, today announced that two of its founding partners – Lisa Circeo and Corey Fannin – were elected to the 2020 Board of Governors for the Kentucky Justice Association. Circeo and Fannin are both active and longstanding members of the Association."It is an honor to be selected to the board by some of the most influential attorneys in the Commonwealth," said Circeo. "Corey and I, as well as our entire firm, are dedicated to contributing to the Association’s mission of ensuring that all citizens have access to justice in the court system. We look forward to serving our fellow members and loyal clients in this new role."A small group of local attorneys founded the Kentucky Justice Association in 1954. Over the years, it has grown into an important, statewide voice for consumers. The Association’s more than 1,400 members are committed to improving the quality of legal representation for Kentucky families by providing superior legal education and by keeping abreast of legislative and judicial proceedings.Members of the Kentucky Justice Association are committed to protecting the health and safety of Kentucky families, to enhancing consumer protection, and to preserving every citizen’s right to trial by jury. The Association also helps to educate citizens about their legal rights through its Speakers Bureau and a variety of other informative programs, publications, and community service projects.About Kentucky Justice AssociationThe Kentucky Justice Association (KJA) was founded in 1954 by a small group of local attorneys. Over the years, it has grown into an important, statewide voice for consumers. The Association’s members are committed to improving the quality of legal representation for Kentucky families by providing superior legal education and by keeping abreast of legislative and judicial proceedings.About Circeo FanninCirceo Fannin is a civil litigation law firm founded to provide victims and referring attorneys with a dedicated team of experienced trial lawyers who thoughtfully, thoroughly, and aggressively pursue justice for their clients. With a reputation for vigorous pursuit of claims, Circeo Fannin handles highly specialized, difficult cases, including nursing home abuse and neglect, medical malpractice, catastrophic injury, negligent security, products liability, wrongful death and more. Its attorneys are licensed in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, Missouri and Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.circeofannin.com. Contact Information Circeo Fannin, P.S.C.

