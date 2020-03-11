CA South Development's Meg Epstein is the Condo Queen of Nashville

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CA South Development Press Release

The Nashville real estate scene has been heating up over the last several years because developers have seen the huge potential that the city has. Meg Epstein, known as the Condo Queen of Nashville, is one of the city's key real estate developers and is garnering recognition for her contribution to Nashville's real estate development.

Since the city has been growing quickly, many urbanites have found it difficult to find adequate housing. Because of this need, Epstein has worked to develop the condo market, and one of the major visions is to give young city dwellers the option of riverfront housing.



Epstein's Projects and Experience



Some of the key projects that are currently in the works for Epstein include several residential condo developments, an office condo park, several mixed use opportunity-zone residential projects, and an industrial park.



Epstein has become successful in the Nashville real estate market over the last five years for several reasons. First of all, she has well-rounded yet in-depth experience in construction, finance, and real estate. Secondly, she's continued to hone her skills and make valuable connections with other professionals in the real estate and construction industries, as well as the local Nashville community.



Through Meg Epstein's board role with the Nashville Civic Design Center (NCDC) and her membership to the Urban Land Institute (ULI), Epstein has continued to develop her skills and created buildings that showcase the progress of Nashville and the surrounding communities.



Over the course of her five years in Nashville, she's built a reputation that's uncommon among female developers across the country. Meg Epstein has furthered her training by working to obtain her CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation. She's also actively involved with the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) and is one of the founding members of BRAIN TRUST, a women-focused entrepreneur network in Nashville with plans to scale nationally.



The Buzz That Epstein Has Generated



Meg Epstein, known for her keen ability to sense where condos will flourish, has been in the real estate development business for years, but lately has been receiving a lot of attention. Most recently, she's been nominated as a finalist for the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year, which is held at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center and has had superstars like Dolly Parton headline as part of the event.



