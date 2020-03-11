Press Releases CA South Development Press Release

Receive press releases from CA South Development: By Email RSS Feeds: CA South Development's Meg Epstein Recognized as Developer in Charge by Nashville Post

Meg Epstein - Founder, CA South Development: Working on multiple projects, including those near 12South and in North Capitol. Has background in developing sites with luxury homes in San Francisco area.

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --(



The Nashville Post has issued its list of community leaders who are responsible for certain aspects of growth throughout the city and Davidson County. There are several interesting choices of community private sector leaders included in the detailed assembly, and they are "in charge" of a wide variety of development projects the city has planned.



Among those selected individuals is Meg Epstein, founder and owner of CA South Development, which focuses on urban infill development.



Meg Epstein moved to Nashville in 2014 with a vision to make the California housing construction style she learned out west a new trend in Nashville, specifically around 8th Avenue South. She is focusing on developing multiple family luxury living spaces as well as industrial spaces.



Epstein's goal is to help revitalize Nashville's downtown and enhance the city’s parks and open spaces, as well as bring waterfront living and dining to the area. In addition to her work on 8th Avenue, she has been a driving force behind real estate development projects in the Gulch, the North Capitol, Hendersonville, Franklin and Lebanon, TN.



Affordable, modern and contemporary design focused around downtown living is a primary focus for the growth of Nashville, and Meg Epstein is clearly a visionary in her field.



As the city moves into the future, Epstein expects it to become even more modern and more contemporary and cosmopolitan. With Epstein at the helm, the real estate development future for Nashville is bright.



For questions or comments or to see projects currently underway; visit https://casouthdevelopment.com/



https://www.nashvillepost.com/business/nashville-post-magazine/article/21059938/2019-in-charge-development Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mentioned along the names of legends such as John Eakin, Jimmy Granbery, Kim Hawkins, Jimmy Webb and other towering figures in Nashville, Meg Epstein (33 year old female developer in a man's world) is quickly making a name for herself.The Nashville Post has issued its list of community leaders who are responsible for certain aspects of growth throughout the city and Davidson County. There are several interesting choices of community private sector leaders included in the detailed assembly, and they are "in charge" of a wide variety of development projects the city has planned.Among those selected individuals is Meg Epstein, founder and owner of CA South Development, which focuses on urban infill development.Meg Epstein moved to Nashville in 2014 with a vision to make the California housing construction style she learned out west a new trend in Nashville, specifically around 8th Avenue South. She is focusing on developing multiple family luxury living spaces as well as industrial spaces.Epstein's goal is to help revitalize Nashville's downtown and enhance the city’s parks and open spaces, as well as bring waterfront living and dining to the area. In addition to her work on 8th Avenue, she has been a driving force behind real estate development projects in the Gulch, the North Capitol, Hendersonville, Franklin and Lebanon, TN.Affordable, modern and contemporary design focused around downtown living is a primary focus for the growth of Nashville, and Meg Epstein is clearly a visionary in her field.As the city moves into the future, Epstein expects it to become even more modern and more contemporary and cosmopolitan. With Epstein at the helm, the real estate development future for Nashville is bright.For questions or comments or to see projects currently underway; visit https://casouthdevelopment.com/https://www.nashvillepost.com/business/nashville-post-magazine/article/21059938/2019-in-charge-development Contact Information CA South Development

Stephen Epstein

615-696-7676



www.CASouthDevelopment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CA South Development