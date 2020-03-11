Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases CA South Development Press Release

Receive press releases from CA South Development: By Email RSS Feeds: CA South Development on a Construction Rampage in Nashville

CA South is a woman-owned and managed real estate development company that invests in niche real estate projects in and around Nashville, TN.

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --(



Ultramodern waterfront living is coming to Nashville for the first time through the vision of Meg Epstein. Epstein's CA South Development brings to life efficient, elegant properties that transplant the innovation of the West Coast to vibrant and ever-emerging communities in the Southeast.



With nine properties totaling 750,000 square feet in space currently in the pipeline, CA South Development is shaping the canvas of some of the most beloved and soulful neighborhoods for the decades ahead. Chief among the exciting projects in the development firm's pipeline is a focus on fulfilling the unmet demand for condos in Nashville. CA South Development is the first firm to bring modern riverfront living to the city.



CA South Development has directed their focus to downtown condos that place buyers minutes from the city's best restaurants, retail spots, sports venues and entertainment venues. The firm's River Tower development is notably edged by the Music City Bikeway. Like all their projects in development, River Tower reimagines the way residents can work, play and live in relation to the urban landscape that is all around them.



The numbers show that people from all over the country are coming to Nashville in search of something that can't be found in other cities. The Music City recently passed Memphis to become Tennessee's largest city. The 94 people who show up to chase a new dream each day equals roughly 35,000 new residents within the metro area each year. The city was listed among America's Fastest Growing Cities by Forbes in 2018. Of course, the unique challenge is to create appealing housing for the many transplants from the coasts and other parts of the country.



Almost half of the more than 250 development projects occurring in the city at the moment include multifamily housing. This means that the majority of the new housing options available are contained within apartment buildings. CA South Development sees a unique opportunity when faced with this fact. The development firm is solving the problem caused by an inefficient supply of condominium units by creating layouts that address the condo shortage while still meshing with the urban trend among Nashville's newest buildings.



CA South Development seizes opportunities created by the largely unmet needs of urban residents seeking homeownership. Buyers are currently waiting for opportunities to own a piece of Nashville while renting. The strong jobs numbers coming out of Nashville at the moment reinforce the fact that city residents are in positions to invest in homes. Notably, Forbes ranked Nashville in third place among its list of the Best Big Cities for Jobs in 2018. The city also made the Milken Institute’s index of the Top 10 Best-Performing Large Cities in 2017.



The types of industries and jobs spurring intracity growth at the moment also contribute to the need for condominium units. The fact that Nashville has grown to become the Health Care Capital of the United States means that high-paying, secure jobs within the health care industry are drawing in permanent residents. More than 400 health care companies currently have operations here. This represents more than 250,000 jobs and close to $40 billion in economic activity. Automotive giants like Nissan and Bridgestone also bring substance to Nashville's strong economy.



Developer Meg Epstein of CA South Development is tapping into the city's unrealized potential for riverfront residences that defy the over-saturation of the apartment market. River Tower, Epstein's seven-story condominium complex perched on the bank of the Cumberland River adjacent to Germantown, is a highlight example of CA South's developments. This 35-unit jewel offers homeowners unobstructed water views and generous skyline panoramas of downtown. Touches like open-concept floor plans, ceiling heights reaching 20 feet and private balconies enrich the urban experience.



Meg Epstein established a presence in Nashville in 2014 after being drawn to the city's blend of urban vibrancy and Southern charm. Epstein has overseen more than $200 million in residential and commercial real estate development across 15 projects since 2010. More information regarding the projects and philosophy of CA South Development can be found at www.caSouthDevelopment.com and www.MegEpstein.com. Email assistant@caSouthDevelopment.com to inquire about investment opportunities or partnership opportunities. Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Meg Epstein Leads CA South Development in Bringing Waterfront Living to Nashville.Ultramodern waterfront living is coming to Nashville for the first time through the vision of Meg Epstein. Epstein's CA South Development brings to life efficient, elegant properties that transplant the innovation of the West Coast to vibrant and ever-emerging communities in the Southeast.With nine properties totaling 750,000 square feet in space currently in the pipeline, CA South Development is shaping the canvas of some of the most beloved and soulful neighborhoods for the decades ahead. Chief among the exciting projects in the development firm's pipeline is a focus on fulfilling the unmet demand for condos in Nashville. CA South Development is the first firm to bring modern riverfront living to the city.CA South Development has directed their focus to downtown condos that place buyers minutes from the city's best restaurants, retail spots, sports venues and entertainment venues. The firm's River Tower development is notably edged by the Music City Bikeway. Like all their projects in development, River Tower reimagines the way residents can work, play and live in relation to the urban landscape that is all around them.The numbers show that people from all over the country are coming to Nashville in search of something that can't be found in other cities. The Music City recently passed Memphis to become Tennessee's largest city. The 94 people who show up to chase a new dream each day equals roughly 35,000 new residents within the metro area each year. The city was listed among America's Fastest Growing Cities by Forbes in 2018. Of course, the unique challenge is to create appealing housing for the many transplants from the coasts and other parts of the country.Almost half of the more than 250 development projects occurring in the city at the moment include multifamily housing. This means that the majority of the new housing options available are contained within apartment buildings. CA South Development sees a unique opportunity when faced with this fact. The development firm is solving the problem caused by an inefficient supply of condominium units by creating layouts that address the condo shortage while still meshing with the urban trend among Nashville's newest buildings.CA South Development seizes opportunities created by the largely unmet needs of urban residents seeking homeownership. Buyers are currently waiting for opportunities to own a piece of Nashville while renting. The strong jobs numbers coming out of Nashville at the moment reinforce the fact that city residents are in positions to invest in homes. Notably, Forbes ranked Nashville in third place among its list of the Best Big Cities for Jobs in 2018. The city also made the Milken Institute’s index of the Top 10 Best-Performing Large Cities in 2017.The types of industries and jobs spurring intracity growth at the moment also contribute to the need for condominium units. The fact that Nashville has grown to become the Health Care Capital of the United States means that high-paying, secure jobs within the health care industry are drawing in permanent residents. More than 400 health care companies currently have operations here. This represents more than 250,000 jobs and close to $40 billion in economic activity. Automotive giants like Nissan and Bridgestone also bring substance to Nashville's strong economy.Developer Meg Epstein of CA South Development is tapping into the city's unrealized potential for riverfront residences that defy the over-saturation of the apartment market. River Tower, Epstein's seven-story condominium complex perched on the bank of the Cumberland River adjacent to Germantown, is a highlight example of CA South's developments. This 35-unit jewel offers homeowners unobstructed water views and generous skyline panoramas of downtown. Touches like open-concept floor plans, ceiling heights reaching 20 feet and private balconies enrich the urban experience.Meg Epstein established a presence in Nashville in 2014 after being drawn to the city's blend of urban vibrancy and Southern charm. Epstein has overseen more than $200 million in residential and commercial real estate development across 15 projects since 2010. More information regarding the projects and philosophy of CA South Development can be found at www.caSouthDevelopment.com and www.MegEpstein.com. Email assistant@caSouthDevelopment.com to inquire about investment opportunities or partnership opportunities. Contact Information CA South Development

Stephen Epstein

615-696-7676



www.CASouthDevelopment.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CA South Development Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend