CA South Development's Meg Epstein Attacking Overlooked Opportunities in the Nashville Market

Nashville, TN, March 11, 2020 --



CA South Development is bringing innovative, West-Coast-style designs to the heart of the South in Nashville. CEO Meg Epstein spent a decade in California before moving to Nashville and founding CA South. As a female entrepreneur, Meg is looking to bring something original and creative to real estate development in the Southeast. Epstein feels that the Nashville market is undersupplied, and CA South Development is filling the demand with its unique projects.



Illume is a recently completed 77-unit residential condo development project at 909 Hawkins St. in Nashville. It features modern, clean lines, carefully curated finishes, and lush landscaping. Its residences all make use of natural light and spacious, airy interiors. Illume was born in an opportunity zone only 1 mile from downtown Nashville. The property is close to the “Gulch” neighborhood and is approved for STR (short term rentals), meaning owners of these condos can rent them on AirBNB when they aren’t using them.



Alina, designed by the Bradley Projects, continues in the tradition and form of Illume. As Illume's sister property, Alina also features beautiful natural light components along with grand, large open spaces. The building features 51 condos and will be aimed at this neighborhood's "up and coming" professionals, such as new employees moving for Amazon and Alliance Bernstein.



River Tower, at 700 First Ave. North in downtown (Sulfer Dell neighborhood), takes advantage of the spectacular Cumberland River and the Titans Stadium and adjacent to the Sounds Stadium, the project has great location, accessibility, design, and value, River Tower does not disappoint. We thought that an upscale development on the Cumberland River was something that residents of Nashville would appreciate. “The Cumberland, we feel, has not been highlighted enough during the recent Nashville building boom” says Epstein.



CA South Development projects cover the entire Nashville metro area. They also include properties in the booming suburbs of Hendersonville and Franklin and some new projects in Mt Juliet / Lebanon, TN. We also have projects that are being developed in Wedgewood-Houston, a trendy hot spot in Nashville.



Meg Epstein's CA South Development consists of an experienced team. Mr. Eric Russell heads finance and business development. Mr. Edward Tinsley is the COO and also serves as general counsel. The development team and board of advisors combine decades of real estate development and finance experience to help guide our projects toward success.



Stephen Epstein

615-696-7676



www.CASouthDevelopment.com



