Visibility Design Launched Corporate Sustainable Responsibility Department

Sustainable Packaging, Designs and CSR are a big trend in the industry today.

Singapore, Singapore, March 16, 2020



About Visibility Design: Visibility Design Pte. Ltd. is an Integrated design marketing and CSR agency with more than 18 years of experience with offices in Singapore and Myanmar. Visibility Design managed events like the 2014 ASEAN Summit in Naypyidaw, and various experience, design, and marketing projects for BASF, Nestle and Unilever. Singapore, Singapore, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Visibility Design launched a Corporate Sustainable Responsibility Department to cater to the growing demands of sustainable design, packaging and CSR, having worked on related programs for Nestle, BASF and Unilever.“We are getting more requests to fit gifts-with-purchase in a pack of products while still maintaining a small form factor -- that is the challenge," said Mr. Ken Leong, Design Director of Visibility Design. “In our project with Milo, besides using an inner protective box for the ceramic cup, we use only the soft sachets for cushioning within the external box.”There is a demand for sustainability standards; sustainability when done right well, reduces waste, saves money, ships faster, and is good for the environment. However, sustainable packaging is still new in concept, therefore processes and materials are still more expensive than conventional packaging.Circular economy is a concept where we keep resources in use for as long as possible, extract maximum value from them while in use, then recover and regenerate products and materials at the end of each service life. Building infrastructure and an eco-system to collect, wash and reuse containers require knowledge on reverse logistics, a deep understanding of packaging materials and a whole lot of capital; something start-ups -- who are willing to do -- lack the required resources. Before the world can fully embrace circular economy, there is a big demand for sustainable packaging.“I have worked with various partners to design circular economy solutions, but many lack the resources to fully implement it,” said Robin Low, CSR Director of Visibility Design. “In the end, we have to create sustainable packaging, and even that can be a challenge as sourcing certified sustainable materials or recycled packaging that fit requirements may not be as straight forward. Recycled plastics are not as clear as virgin plastics and some recycled materials do not work well with inks and the final look may be distorted.”With the increased demand for sustainable designs and packaging, there are no doubts that many of these challenges faced will be solved. The industry is changing but there is a disconnect; consumers want businesses to be responsible but recycling bins are often contaminated. Many Asian countries lack recycling facilities and due to poor quality of waste, recycled materials cost more and consumers are not willing to pay the price difference.To promote sustainable design and packaging, Visibility Design is offering the following1. First consultation on sustainable design, packaging, and CSR.2. Blogs to share tips on Sustainability, Design, and CSRAbout Visibility Design: Visibility Design Pte. Ltd. is an Integrated design marketing and CSR agency with more than 18 years of experience with offices in Singapore and Myanmar. Visibility Design managed events like the 2014 ASEAN Summit in Naypyidaw, and various experience, design, and marketing projects for BASF, Nestle and Unilever. Contact Information Visibility Design Pte. Ltd.

