Herman-Giddens Named to Carolina Meadows Board of Directors in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Herman-Giddens or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Naples, FL, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that estate planning Attorney Gregory Herman-Giddens has been named to the Board of Directors for Carolina Meadows. Carolina Meadows is a non-profit continuing care retirement community in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the same town where Herman-Giddens has maintained a home and active practice since 1994.Herman-Giddens joined Henderson Franklin’s Naples, Florida, office in 2019. He provides clients with customized estate and trust planning and administration services, including creation of irrevocable trusts, estate, gift, fiduciary and individual income tax planning and compliance matters, taxation of deferred compensation, small business and nonprofit organization formation, trust modification and decanting, and trust protector services.Herman-Giddens is a Board Certified Specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law (North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization), a Certified Financial Planner™, a Registered Trust and Estate Practitioner (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners), and is a member of WealthCounsel, LLC. He is qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales and admitted to practice in North Carolina, Florida, New York and Tennessee. Herman-Giddens is a regular speaker at continuing education programs and frequently serves as an expert witness throughout the United States in trust and estate lawsuits.Herman-Giddens received his B.A. from the University of North Carolina, his J.D. from Tulane University School of Law and his LL.M. (Estate Planning) from the University of Miami School of Law. He may be reached at 239-344-1240 or by email at gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Herman-Giddens or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

