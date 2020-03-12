American Trenchless Sponsors Plumbing Continuing Education Class

American Trenchless is Chicagoland’s leading trenchless sewer repair company focusing on residential, commercial and industrial CIPP applications. Oakbrook, IL, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- American Trenchless Technologies (“American Trenchless”), Chicagoland’s leading trenchless sewer repair company, announces its sponsorship of a plumbing continuing education course led by George Swietczak. The CE class is hosted by Chicago Water & Fire Restoration and to be offered at the Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace on March 13, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The four‐hour class – Venting and Water Service Sizing, Common & Uncommon Plumbing Violations – will consist of four hours of classroom work and three hours of post event reception and networking.“We are pleased to sponsor this continuing education course, which is tailored to meet the needs of plumbers,” said Mark Carpenter, owner of American Trenchless. Learning about the latest technologies will not only help these professionals meet their education requirements but may also bring benefits to their business and next project.”The four‐hour class is approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) for four hours CE. Professionals who complete the course receive a Certificate of Completion. For more information, please visit www.chicagowaterandfire.comAbout American TrenchlessAmerican Trenchless is Chicagoland’s leading trenchless sewer repair company focusing on residential, commercial and industrial CIPP applications.