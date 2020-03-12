InGenius Prep Makes the Forbes List of Best Startup Employers for 2020

Press Releases InGenius Prep Press Release

“We are proud to be named one of the best startup employers by Forbes,” InGenius Prep Co-founder and CEO, Joel Butterly, stated. “Our company culture is incredibly important to who we are as a team. We are honored not only to be recognized for our growth, but also for our company dynamic,” continued Butterly.



During the startup’s first seven years, InGenius Prep’s global reputation has grown alongside the company’s expansion. It has established 12 locations in the United States, Canada, China, and Korea, with plans to expand to Boston in the year ahead. “It’s been exciting to see the company grow, and it’s a testament to our team’s hard work. Our employees’ dedication, collaboration, and innovative ideas move InGenius Prep forward,” stated Butterly.



InGenius Prep advises students as they craft applications for boarding school, college, graduate school, and career opportunities. The company emphasizes building students' candidacies by helping them explore their interests. In 2019, InGenius Prep had 39 top 10 acceptances and 253 top 30 acceptances – including 3 into Stanford, 3 into Princeton, 4 into Harvard, and 5 into Columbia. "Every year, our team comes together to bring out the best in each of our students. We take pride in helping applicants reach their potential and take their next steps," explained Butterly. "The work is satisfying because we collaborate individually with each of our students, helping them discover their passions and explore ways to have a positive impact on their communities." New Haven, CT, March 12, 2020 -- InGenius has been recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020. Ranked #333 from startups across the nation and #2 in Connecticut, InGenius Prep earned this award because of its strong employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth. Forbes analyzed over 7 million data points for 10,000 qualified candidates in order to select 500 companies for this recognition.

