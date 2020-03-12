National Video Contest Calls on Youth Across Canada to Illustrate the Importance of Workplace Safety

Press Releases Canadian Centre for Occupational Health... Press Release

Hamilton, Canada, March 12, 2020 --(



The 2020 Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest offers three ways to win to allow full participation across Canada:



Provincial Contest

Each participating province and territory will hold its own contest, co-sponsored by CCOHS, with specific eligibility criteria, deadlines, and requirements. Links to each of these contests can be found on the CCOHS Young Workers Zone website. The first-place winners of these contests will be entered into the national contest.



Regional Qualifier Contest

This new contest is open to youth ages 13-19 who reside in provinces that are not running youth video contests (a complete listing can be found on the Young Workers Zone website). The winning individual or team will receive $1,000 and the winning video will be entered into the national Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest. Video submissions for this category must be received by 4:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Full contest details are available on the CCOHS website.



National Contest

The winners of the regional, provincial and territorial contests move onto the national stage. The first-place video at the Canadian finals will win $2,000, second place will receive $1,500, and third place will receive $1,000. Each winning school or institution will also receive a matching prize. Winners of the national contest will be announced during Safety and Health Week in May 2020.



More information about the Focus on Safety Youth Video Contest can be found on the Young Workers Zone website.



Quick Facts

· The national contest is sponsored by CCOHS; CCOHS also contributes to the prizes for the regional, provincial and territorial contest winners.

· Contestants and their affiliated organizations/institutions (schools) have an opportunity to win cash prizes, and regional/provincial/territorial and national recognition.

· The winning videos from each of regional/provincial/territorial contests are entered into the national contest.

· The first-place video at the Canadian finals will win $2,000, second place will receive $1,500, and third place will receive $1,000. Each winning school or institution will also receive a matching prize.

Jennifer Howse

(905) 572-2981



www.ccohs.ca



