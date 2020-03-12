eMachineShop Releases Free, Online STEP File Viewer

Press Releases eMachineShop Press Release

Mahwah, NJ, March 12, 2020 --(



With a decades-long history of creating products and services for the mechanical and electrical engineering community, Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to release this new service, saying, “We are delighted to release our new STEP file viewer. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses, and this service does just that. The new viewer is one more step towards the goal of making design and production as quick and easy as practical.”



eMachineShop launched as the world’s first online machine shop in 2003, offering no-minimum manufacturing and free CAD software to make part design easy. Today, eMachineShop is a major player in the custom parts online manufacturing industry. eMachineShop offers machining services like CNC milling, turning, injection molding, 3D printing, wire EDM and waterjet cutting. Products they manufacture include auto parts, electronic enclosures, signs, brackets, and panels to name a few. Both prototype and production quantities of parts are available.



Contact Information eMachineShop

Nick Walker

201-962-7511 x111

www.emachineshop.com

31 Industrial Ave.

Mahwah, NJ 07430

United States

Nick Walker

201-962-7511 x111



www.emachineshop.com

31 Industrial Ave.

Mahwah, NJ 07430

United States



