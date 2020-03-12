HOTELSIGNS.com Hires Daina Bailey as a Vice President of National Accounts

HOTELSIGNS.com announces the addition of a new vice president of national accounts to its team to aid in growing the company’s existing success. Daina Bailey brings significant experience—more than 25 years in signage sales—to the position. A seasoned signage expert, she has worked with both U.S. and international hospitality brands and companies across multiple industries.

“There are several distinctions that set HOTELSIGNS.com apart, including impressive product guarantees and warranties, the SignStars™ Rewards Club program, and a mobile-friendly, transaction-capable website,” commented Daina Bailey, when asked about what she is looking forward to in her new role. “For that reason, I am excited to work with such an amazing company that manufactures top-notch products and cares about its clients and staff.”



HOTELSIGNS.com is pleased to welcome Daina to the team of experienced and successful account managers and looks forward to continuing to design and provide the highest quality interior and exterior ADA-compliant signage in the industry.



About HOTELSIGNS.com and Intersign Corporation

Intersign Corporation was founded in 1987 by Hank McMahon and is located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Intersign Corporation is dedicated to providing the highest quality ADA-compliant architectural signage available today. All signs are made in-house by a team of over 200 Sign Artisans.



