Press Releases Wasilko Group — Howard Hanna Press Release

Receive press releases from Wasilko Group — Howard Hanna: By Email RSS Feeds: Wasilko Group - Howard Hanna is Sponsoring the Building of the New Dining Room at Blessing House

Rocky River, OH, March 12, 2020 --(



Blessing House is a children's crisis center that serves children 12 years or younger. They are, according to their mission statement, “A faith-based, non-denominational organization (with the mission to) help families who are in crisis by providing shelter for children and support for their families.”



More information is available at https://blessinghouse.org/.



Says realtor Karen Kirk, who has worked with Gregg for more than three decades, “Good agents want to work with Gregg because of his kindness, generosity, fairness, and humility. People are drawn to a leader with those qualities. He inspires us to be more like him in our daily lives.”



Gregg Wasilko established the Wasilko Group in 2005, bringing together some of Cleveland’s top real estate agents to build a team known for its honesty, integrity, and experience. The Wasilko Group has consistently ranked at the top of listing and sales leaders and is unsurpassed in its number of transactions every year. https://wasilkogroup.com/



For the past several years, the Wasilko Group realtors have donated a portion of every transaction to Blessing House.



For more information including photos of the event, please email Stacie Gerrity at staciegerrity@howardhanna.com. Rocky River, OH, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On March 15th at 1 p.m. at Blessing House in Lorain, Ohio, representatives of Blessing House will be receiving the Wasilko Group to recognize the sponsorship of building a new dining room as part of their Capital Campaign.Blessing House is a children's crisis center that serves children 12 years or younger. They are, according to their mission statement, “A faith-based, non-denominational organization (with the mission to) help families who are in crisis by providing shelter for children and support for their families.”More information is available at https://blessinghouse.org/.Says realtor Karen Kirk, who has worked with Gregg for more than three decades, “Good agents want to work with Gregg because of his kindness, generosity, fairness, and humility. People are drawn to a leader with those qualities. He inspires us to be more like him in our daily lives.”Gregg Wasilko established the Wasilko Group in 2005, bringing together some of Cleveland’s top real estate agents to build a team known for its honesty, integrity, and experience. The Wasilko Group has consistently ranked at the top of listing and sales leaders and is unsurpassed in its number of transactions every year. https://wasilkogroup.com/For the past several years, the Wasilko Group realtors have donated a portion of every transaction to Blessing House.For more information including photos of the event, please email Stacie Gerrity at staciegerrity@howardhanna.com. Contact Information Wasilko Group — Howard Hanna

Stacie Gerrity

216-973-2685



wasilkogroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wasilko Group — Howard Hanna