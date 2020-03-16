BYOB Revolt Launches Professional Development Community

BYOB Revolt was published in May of 2019 by renowned Business Strategist, Jennifer Fitta. As a hard nosed seasoned professional, Jennifer has worked with businesses of all sizes, across several industries to increase revenue through the use of internal exploration and hyper focused growth strategies. She held management roles for several multimillion dollar companies in a marketing capacity; been the Chief Marketing Office in a strategy driven marketing agency and currently runs a successful business strategy firm as the President and Chief Strategy Officer. In the midst of her professional growth, she adjusted her business strategy methods and turned them on herself. She began charting her own success and professional path with a variety of accountability exercises and goal setting metrics which now make up the pages of BYOB Revolt. Her approach is calculated, bold and unique, three things that she finds to be necessary to achieve optimal success for every individual. For more information visit: byobrevolt.com New York, NY, March 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- BYOB Revolt, LLC is pleased to announce the launch of the community platform for professionals seeking advancement and development. Since the BYOB Revolt, the book, was published in May of 2019, there has been a need to take the knowledge of the book and interpret and discuss it with other Revolters. The BYOB Revolt Community allows members to chart their professional success, access to in depth details about the method of BYOB Revolt, join groups with fellow members, host live chats and much more. "It was so important to me that the knowledge of BYOB Revolt exceeded the pages of the book," said author, Jennifer Fitta. "Every event I attended, I would have people ask me to look at their documentation, or they would ask more in depth questions about the 'how' of my method. I knew we needed a place to house all of this information." Fitta continued.BYOB Revolt is a movement about self empowerment in the workplace that both employees and employers will benefit from. Unlike other professional development tools, BYOB Revolt provides tangible takeaways, goal setting standards with specific metrics for measurement and timelines for proven professional success. Each chapter is a brick by brick strategy to build your confidence and trust in what you are passionate about from a skills set standpoint. It ultimately creates a path to long term career success by focusing on what is important to each reader, by excelling in areas that are individually focused instead of a company focus.“I spent the ladder part of 2019, retooling the content and adjusting it to fit this platform. Both the desktop and in-app versions have a variety of features that make the tools of BYOB Revolt accessible to every professional. This is by far what I am most proud of in respect to the Revolt,” said the author, founder, Jennifer Fitta.This online community differs from another professional development group because it is free. In addition, BYOB Revolt has an intensive certification course for each chapter of BYOB Revolt through Teachable. That is completely separate from the community. The community is an inclusive environment. While many professional development groups are female focused. BYOB Revolt welcomes everyone. Every industry, every career level, everyone. Aside from the desktop version, BYOB Revolt Community is available on both the App Store and GooglePlay.BYOB Revolt was published in May of 2019 by renowned Business Strategist, Jennifer Fitta. As a hard nosed seasoned professional, Jennifer has worked with businesses of all sizes, across several industries to increase revenue through the use of internal exploration and hyper focused growth strategies. She held management roles for several multimillion dollar companies in a marketing capacity; been the Chief Marketing Office in a strategy driven marketing agency and currently runs a successful business strategy firm as the President and Chief Strategy Officer. In the midst of her professional growth, she adjusted her business strategy methods and turned them on herself. She began charting her own success and professional path with a variety of accountability exercises and goal setting metrics which now make up the pages of BYOB Revolt. Her approach is calculated, bold and unique, three things that she finds to be necessary to achieve optimal success for every individual. For more information visit: byobrevolt.com