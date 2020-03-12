Brian J. Hubbard, Partner, Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Patent Portfolio Management



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Brian J. Hubbard, Partner, Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Patent Portfolio Management: Effective Strategies and Best Practices in 2020 LIVE Webcast.”

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/life-sciences-patent-portfolio-management/



About Brian J. Hubbard



Brian J. Hubbard is a partner with extensive experience from both law firm and in-house perspectives. Brian spent 6 years in-house with a global chemical company with lead IP responsibility for several businesses. His private practice experience includes managing matters in diverse technologies including personal care, home care, health and wellness, food, pharma (both excipients and API’s), electrical, mechanical, medical device, and designs. Brian has a keen interest in legal operations, including patent portfolio management, which is the cornerstone service of his firm, Condo Roccia Koptiw LLP.



About Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP



Condo Roccia Koptiw LLP is a dynamic intellectual property (IP) boutique in Center City Philadelphia, representing clients in all intellectual property disciplines, with expertise in electrical engineering, computer software, materials science, chemistry, and mechanical engineering. The firm paradigm of nimbleness and reduced infrastructure results in savings that are passed to clients through lower rates and to its attorneys through better compensation. Since its founding in 2011, the firm has approximately doubled in size and expanded to several new practice areas in addition to its core strength of global patent portfolio management and strategy.



Event Synopsis:



Patent portfolios are indispensable assets that help companies maintain financial stability. Through licensing and selling patents, companies can leverage their revenue and maximize opportunities.



However, failure to efficiently manage a patent portfolio can hamper revenue generation, more so, drain company profits. Thus, developing a sound patent portfolio management program is crucial.



Implementing doable and cost-saving strategies in assessing and ensuring that their patent portfolio is aligned with existing business plan must also be carefully considered.



In this Live Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with a thorough discussion of patent portfolio management. They will dig deeper as they analyze the latest management trends, developments, and challenges. Speakers will also offer effective strategies and best practices to efficiently manage patent portfolios and maximize its potentials.



Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:



- Patent Portfolio Management: Trends and Developments

- The Essentials of an Effective Patent Portfolio Management Program

- What to Look for When Selecting a Patent Portfolio Management Software

- Red Flags

- Effective Strategies and Best Practices



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



