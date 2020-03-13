Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Wizard Entertainment, Leading Producer in the Consumer Pop-Culture Space, Forms New Entity, Expands Into Live, Virtual Event, Conference Production

"W Events" to utilize Wizard Entertainment’s production expertise to create virtual events in various business segments.

Los Angeles, CA, March 13, 2020



W Events is commencing production of state-of-the-art live/virtual conferences and events focused on subject matter desired by various business segments, including lifesciences/biotech, technology, medicine and law. The “B to B” content produced by W Events will springboard off of the production expertise of Wizard Entertainment in the consumer space.



John Maatta, CEO of Wizard Entertainment, stated: “Wizard has mastered the production of live events in the consumer space; it is now time to utilize those production capabilities and Wizard’s institutional knowledge to expand the scope of its activities into the international B-to-B arena by producing extraordinary events and conferences for various serious business segments.”



Wizard Entertainment is the largest traveling consumer pop-culture producer in North America, staging productions in all regions of the United States, and internationally. Wizard shows attract thousands of attendees annually and are widely acclaimed for their professionalism and production values. Wizard events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more.



One of the hallmarks of W Events will be the hybrid nature of the events that it produces, with each event comprised of both a live and a virtual component. It is contemplated that W Events will be world-class, state-of-the-art undertakings which will present information from an international roster of subject matter experts who are the leaders in their fields of endeavor.



It is anticipated that the inaugural event produced by W Events will launch within the next 60 to 90 days.



About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.



Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



