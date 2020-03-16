Q&A with US Air Force’s Colonel David Radomski Released for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Exclusive interview with US Air force speaker released for the upcoming the Air Mission Planning and Support conference, next month.

London, United Kingdom, March 16, 2020



The international audience of military and industry leaders will have the unrivalled opportunity to hear from key decision makers on topics including integrating innovative support systems, 5th generation integration, data-management considerations, cyber-security, and more.



With 5 weeks remaining, interested parties are urged to register, as places are highly limited. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom6.



Ahead of the event, SMi caught up with Colonel David Radomski, Director, Air Force SEEK EAGLE Office, US Air Force to discuss his views on new system platforms and his participation in the conference. He will brief on "Air Mission Planning across Platforms as a means of Providing Support to Combat Personnel" on Day-Two of the event.



Snapshot of Colonel Radomski’s interview:



Q) About you – what role does the Plans and Transformation Office play in the Italian Air Force, and what perspective do you aim bring to the conference?



“The SEEK EAGLE Office is the U.S. Air Force Center of Excellence for aircraft-store compatibility and is responsible for certification recommendations for all weapons (conventional and nuclear), deployable countermeasures, suspension equipment, fuel tanks, and other external stores for the Combat Air Forces. The SEEK EAGLE Office applies the integrated use of digital modeling, simulation, and test to verify compatibility and to provide updates to flight publications and aircraft operating systems. To put it simply, we are a team of engineers, analysts and software experts who work with aircraft and weapons programs to ensure that stores can be safely and effectively loaded, carried, employed and jettisoned. Our recommendations are a key part of airworthiness certifications for every new aircraft-store combination, with the goal of giving our warfighters new capabilities and greater flexibility in employment of existing capabilities. In addition, the SEEK EAGLE Office is integral to pre-flight mission planning because we develop and maintain critical weapons delivery software for the Department of Defense and its international partners...”



Q) With the consistent development, integration, and application of new platforms and systems, how do you continue to provide comprehensive data-management for serving pilots and personnel?



“From a technical perspective, the Air Force continues to refine the spiral development process for mission planning applications to ensure we can rapidly incorporate new platforms, weapons, and supporting systems into the tools used by our operational forces. Our development process includes the management of platform and weapons data to make it readily accessible to our users while keeping secure from unauthorized disclosure. Operationally, AFSEO serves the warfighter. Our mission planning team, a mix of technical experts and former aviators who bring first-hand expertise, regularly connect with our warfighting community to stay abreast and ahead of new technologies and new weapons being developed by the Air Force and our Joint/Coalition partners. To keep in touch with our operators, AFSEO hosts mission planning user conferences where aircrew from USAF and partner platforms come to discuss new requirements with our product development team...”



The event brochure with the full interview, agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the website. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom6.



Air Mission Planning and Support

21st – 22nd April 2020

London, UK



Proudly sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For delegate queries, please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112.



For media queries, please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom6



