New Lift-Off 180° Cabinet Hinge by DIRAK from FDB Panel Fittings

The new hinge is compatible with standard 25mm door returns as typically used on steel cabinets in the specialist enclosure industry for electrical and 19” rack industries and for machine housings. Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The new 180-degree opening, lift-off DIRAK hinge from enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings offers a convenient and robust solution to the problem of how to comfortably lift-off a cabinet door for installation or maintenance.This new hinge, with steel frame component which matches a zinc-die door fixing element, easily slides into and out of engagement at a 30° opening angle, so permitting simple lift-off of the door.Developed in the conviction that hinge solutions for industrial cabinet construction require a high flexibility in combination with stability and security during operation, the hinge was conceived to lift-off while retaining a captive fixed pin.The new hinge is compatible with standard 25mm door returns as typically used on steel cabinets in the specialist enclosure industry for electrical and 19” rack industries and for machine housings. Contact Information FDB Panel Fittings

