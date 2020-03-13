PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
FDB Panel Fittings

Press Release

Receive press releases from FDB Panel Fittings: By Email RSS Feeds:

New Lift-Off 180° Cabinet Hinge by DIRAK from FDB Panel Fittings


Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new 180-degree opening, lift-off DIRAK hinge from enclosure hardware specialists FDB Panel Fittings offers a convenient and robust solution to the problem of how to comfortably lift-off a cabinet door for installation or maintenance.

This new hinge, with steel frame component which matches a zinc-die door fixing element, easily slides into and out of engagement at a 30° opening angle, so permitting simple lift-off of the door.

Developed in the conviction that hinge solutions for industrial cabinet construction require a high flexibility in combination with stability and security during operation, the hinge was conceived to lift-off while retaining a captive fixed pin.

The new hinge is compatible with standard 25mm door returns as typically used on steel cabinets in the specialist enclosure industry for electrical and 19” rack industries and for machine housings.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/products/212-9092-00-180-hinge

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FDB Panel Fittings
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help