Event Ticketing and Streaming Company ViewStub in High Demand Due to Coronavirus

Oviedo, FL, March 13, 2020 --(



COVID-19 is presenting the meetings and events industry with an unprecedented global challenge and ViewStub provides a seamless easy-to-setup solution for virtual streaming events. There is no cost to create an event page with ViewStub, and you can even sell tickets from your website using their software.



"We see ourselves as a solution for trade conferences, festivals, sports, and all events that can be saved rather than canceled," commented Mitch Buchanan, Marketing Director at ViewStub.



"We are excited to be solving an industry need in a moment of crisis, as we continue to partner with new events," said Spencer Elliott, CEO of ViewStub. "We are a fast-growing company, but the unprecedented demand means we need to quickly hire more staff to assist with the additional events," Spencer added.



ViewStub was born in Orlando, the #1 travel destination for the events industry. Currently participating in the UCF Business Incubator, ViewStub has also graduated from numerous entrepreneurship accelerators, leading into their current seed round of funding.



They are at the forefront of live event technology, with a list of useful features that can be used on any custom event website such as affiliate links, QR code scanning, embeddable checkout, 360 video, an interactive live chat, and much more.



Virtual events give attendees a direct way to eliminate travel. Individuals who are reconsidering attending upcoming conferences due to the coronavirus can still benefit from the valuable content of the event such as keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and live performances from the comfort of their home or office. Companies can keep their employees safer, reducing the risk of exposing them to conditions in which the coronavirus may be present. Events and conferences can continue to sell tickets increasing the brand exposure for sponsors and exhibitors, with the event reach expanded to a global audience. Virtual events help event organizers to sell replays and prevent them from canceling their conference altogether.



Event professionals, please be patient as ViewStub's phone lines have been busy. They are in the process of hiring new employees to assist new event partners.



ViewStub is also actively working on adding new features that have been suggested by many of their meeting planner clients. While they hope for a solution to the coronavirus outbreak, ViewStub wants to partner with you, so don't cancel your event before speaking with them.



Schedule a free demo with ViewStub today and learn more about their live event technology: https://viewstub.com/schedule



Contact ViewStub:



Website: https://viewstub.com/



Phone: 415 – 855 – 0294



Email: connect@viewstub.com



Mitchell Buchanan

407-205-9007



https://viewstub.com/



