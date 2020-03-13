Press Releases Blue Sky Business Resources Press Release

Receive press releases from Blue Sky Business Resources: By Email RSS Feeds: Author Jennifer J. Fondrevay: Keynote Speaker for Denver and Salt Lake Elevate Summits for Trusted Advisors

Sandy, UT, March 13, 2020 --(



“We are excited to have Jennifer join us at the Elevate Summits in May. The high level of expertise and practical advice that the Elevate Summit offers is a perfect backdrop for the valuable insights Jennifer shares around the people aspect of M&A, based on her experience as a Fortune 500 Marketing Executive. Her experience on the frontlines through three separate multibillion-dollar deals enables her to bring a level of insight and experience that are rarely shared, but which provide invaluable perspective. We are excited for her to share these lessons with our communities here in Salt Lake City and Denver.” –Troy Tucker Blue Sky Founder.



As the founder of Day1 Ready™, Jennifer J Fondrevay advises forward-thinking business leaders, owners and C-Suite executives on how to prepare for the human capital challenges of M&A. Surviving multiple corporate reorganizations from both sides of the deal equation, Jennifer witnessed firsthand how growth strategies fail due to a workforce that couldn’t pivot and adapt as quickly as leadership anticipated. “To keynote at the Elevate Summit is an amazing opportunity for me to contribute my experience and perspective to the knowledge base of M&A advisors,” shared Jennifer J. Fondrevay. “Blue Sky Business Resources clearly recognizes that the key to future success in M&A transactions is continuing education and I look forward to sharing my insights and research.”



Blue Sky Business Resources provides advisory services to business owners, helping maximize business potential. The Blue Sky team has dedicated intermediaries with real-world experience that can support the needs of a company's operations from inception, through the many stages of growth, and through to a successful exit. Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, Blue Sky serves clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.blueskyadvisors.net. Sandy, UT, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blue Sky Business Resources and the Elevate Summit are pleased to announce that Jennifer J. Fondrevay, author of the #1 new release book, Now What?: A Survivor’s Guide for Thriving Through Mergers & Acquisitions will be joining them in Salt Lake City and Denver as the keynote speaker for the Elevate Summits Trusted Advisors. The Elevate Summit provides continuing education for trusted advisors and businesses in M&A transactions.“We are excited to have Jennifer join us at the Elevate Summits in May. The high level of expertise and practical advice that the Elevate Summit offers is a perfect backdrop for the valuable insights Jennifer shares around the people aspect of M&A, based on her experience as a Fortune 500 Marketing Executive. Her experience on the frontlines through three separate multibillion-dollar deals enables her to bring a level of insight and experience that are rarely shared, but which provide invaluable perspective. We are excited for her to share these lessons with our communities here in Salt Lake City and Denver.” –Troy Tucker Blue Sky Founder.As the founder of Day1 Ready™, Jennifer J Fondrevay advises forward-thinking business leaders, owners and C-Suite executives on how to prepare for the human capital challenges of M&A. Surviving multiple corporate reorganizations from both sides of the deal equation, Jennifer witnessed firsthand how growth strategies fail due to a workforce that couldn’t pivot and adapt as quickly as leadership anticipated. “To keynote at the Elevate Summit is an amazing opportunity for me to contribute my experience and perspective to the knowledge base of M&A advisors,” shared Jennifer J. Fondrevay. “Blue Sky Business Resources clearly recognizes that the key to future success in M&A transactions is continuing education and I look forward to sharing my insights and research.”Blue Sky Business Resources provides advisory services to business owners, helping maximize business potential. The Blue Sky team has dedicated intermediaries with real-world experience that can support the needs of a company's operations from inception, through the many stages of growth, and through to a successful exit. Headquartered in Sandy, Utah, Blue Sky serves clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.blueskyadvisors.net. Contact Information Blue Sky Business Resources

Amy LaSala

877.373.6854



www.blueskyadvisors.net



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blue Sky Business Resources