Engel & Voelkers

Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Laurin Evans, Earns RSPS Designation


Laurin Evan, JD, RSPS, a licensed Real Estate Attorney and luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Belleair has recently earned the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors®. Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area ranked a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.

Belleair Bluffs, FL, March 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Laurin Evan, JD, RSPS, a licensed Real Estate Attorney and luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Belleair has recently earned the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors®. This designation is recognized as an official NAR Certification and also allows buyers and sellers to have confidence in the ability of the REALTOR® who specializes in selling, buying or management of properties for investment, retirement, development, or second homes in a resort, recreational and/or vacation destination to assist them with their search. Evans helps home buyers and sellers across the Tampa Bay area, predominantly along the beaches, and was recently awarded for ranking in the Top Ten List 2019 for total volume production within the four Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area. Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area ranked a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Laurin is very knowledgeable of the market and she has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ mission and core values of passion, competence and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Laurin on our Team.” Evans comments, “Having the NAR certification for selling resort, investment and second home properties is just one more way I can bring value to my customers who are making a significant investment to purchase properties in our beach communities in the Tampa Bay Area and want to be confident in their choice of a real estate advisor for that process.”

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:
www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com
Contact Information
Engel & Völkers Belleair
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
Contact
belleair.evrealestate.com
kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com

