Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

Receive press releases from Engel & Voelkers: By Email RSS Feeds: Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Laurin Evans, Earns RSPS Designation

Laurin Evan, JD, RSPS, a licensed Real Estate Attorney and luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Belleair has recently earned the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist designation from the National Association of Realtors®. Engel & Völkers shops in the Tampa Bay area ranked a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times.

Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “Laurin is very knowledgeable of the market and she has an outstanding reputation with her customers. She embodies Engel & Völkers’ mission and core values of passion, competence and exclusivity. We are so proud to have Laurin on our Team.” Evans comments, “Having the NAR certification for selling resort, investment and second home properties is just one more way I can bring value to my customers who are making a significant investment to purchase properties in our beach communities in the Tampa Bay Area and want to be confident in their choice of a real estate advisor for that process.”



The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in nearly 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



belleair.evrealestate.com

kelly.kepler@evrealestate.com



