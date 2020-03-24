Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Receive press releases from National Van Lines: By Email RSS Feeds: Heavenly Care Moving Joins National Van Lines

Austin, Texas-based mover, Heavenly Care, has joined the National Van Lines' roster of coast-to-coast relocation agents.

Broadview, IL, March 24, 2020 --(



“The numbers added up and the trust was there,” Kandel said. “It was an easy decision.”



The Austin, TX-based mover isn’t a relocation-business novice by any means - Heavenly Care opened its doors in May 2005 - so his words carry added credibility.



“We have a healthy interstate business already, but I believe the partnership will offer much greater efficiency with back haul and shared loads,” Kandel said. “I hope to increase my over-the-road margins to that on my local moves.”



The company with the angelic-sounding moniker uses a smile-and-wink flipside slogan: “To Hell With Moving Yourself.” Heavenly Care Moving spreads its origination wings across three states, stretching as far west as Albuquerque, NM and as far east as Shreveport, LA. The company focuses on the Texas markets of Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.



“Heavenly Care Moving demonstrates the sky’s the limit in its growth aspirations,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “We like Scott Kandel’s upward ambitions. This is a match made in heaven.”



Scott’s aim as a longtime Austin resident is to provide the city with premier relocation services.



“Austin didn’t have enough good representation in the moving arena,” Kandel said, recalling the marketplace when he started his business. “There was room in the market for a customer-focused organization that was well-run, with professionals from front to back.”



Fifteen years on, Kandel is excited about the growth of the local moving market and the “seemingly unlimited potential for a quality company with quality employees.”



“I hope to grow the business in number of locations, services offered and revenue,” Kandel said.



For more information, contact Heavenly Care Moving:

Phone: 512.340.0551

Website: www.heavenlycaremoving.com

Email: austin@heavenlycaremoving.com

Mail: 9311 N. FM620 #200, Austin, TX 78726



About National Van Lines



Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a Free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Established in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Broadview, IL, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Heavenly Care Moving owner, Scott Kandel says there was no devil in the details when deciding to join the National Van Lines' roster of coast-to-coast relocation agents.“The numbers added up and the trust was there,” Kandel said. “It was an easy decision.”The Austin, TX-based mover isn’t a relocation-business novice by any means - Heavenly Care opened its doors in May 2005 - so his words carry added credibility.“We have a healthy interstate business already, but I believe the partnership will offer much greater efficiency with back haul and shared loads,” Kandel said. “I hope to increase my over-the-road margins to that on my local moves.”The company with the angelic-sounding moniker uses a smile-and-wink flipside slogan: “To Hell With Moving Yourself.” Heavenly Care Moving spreads its origination wings across three states, stretching as far west as Albuquerque, NM and as far east as Shreveport, LA. The company focuses on the Texas markets of Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.“Heavenly Care Moving demonstrates the sky’s the limit in its growth aspirations,” National Van Lines Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “We like Scott Kandel’s upward ambitions. This is a match made in heaven.”Scott’s aim as a longtime Austin resident is to provide the city with premier relocation services.“Austin didn’t have enough good representation in the moving arena,” Kandel said, recalling the marketplace when he started his business. “There was room in the market for a customer-focused organization that was well-run, with professionals from front to back.”Fifteen years on, Kandel is excited about the growth of the local moving market and the “seemingly unlimited potential for a quality company with quality employees.”“I hope to grow the business in number of locations, services offered and revenue,” Kandel said.For more information, contact Heavenly Care Moving:Phone: 512.340.0551Website: www.heavenlycaremoving.comEmail: austin@heavenlycaremoving.comMail: 9311 N. FM620 #200, Austin, TX 78726About National Van LinesSpecialtiesOur national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a Free moving quote on any of our moving services.HistoryEstablished in 1929, National Van Lines is proud to have a history of service stretching back nearly 100 years. What started as a one-person operation has grown into a full-service moving company providing the best in residential moving, commercial moving, warehouse and storage, and more. Originating in Chicago, National Van Lines offers moving services across the country and the world. We’re standing by to help make your next relocation experience the easiest ever. Contact Information National Van Lines

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Van Lines Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend