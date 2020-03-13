Keep Irving Beautiful Mascots Visit Irving’s Heritage Senior Center

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, March 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On March 7, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) mascots Kirby the Toucan, Buddy the Blue Bag and Litterbug visited Irving's Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson St. The mascot trio performed an educational skit about the benefits of recycling and taking care of our environment.

The Heritage Senior Center staff wore the mascot costumes of Kirby and Buddy in the skit to showcase how Litterbug changes into the "Recyclebug" from recycled materials. Afterwards the mascots had a dance-off to "R-E-C-Y-C-L-E," a parody of Aretha Franklin's song "Respect."

After the performance, KIB staff distributed a variety of items to help promote a sustainable lifestyle, including reusable shopping bags and drink pouches, blue recycling bags and recycled books donated by the Friends of the Irving Public Library.

"KIB has presented this mascot skit to schools, recreation centers and libraries, but this is the first time that we have presented to an all-adult audience," said KIB board member, Jim Scrivner. "The seniors enjoyed the skit and were very interested in learning about how new products are made from recycled materials."

Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a "green event," visit CityofIrving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful or call (972) 721-2175.

Contact Information
Keep Irving Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



