SALT + SOUL Postpones March Event Due to Coronavirus

Women’s Conference in San Luis Obispo Takes Precautions Amidst Growing Coronavirus Outbreak, Postponing Event Until Fall 2020

San Luis Obispo, CA, March 13, 2020 --(



“While it is a difficult decision to postpone this year’s event, we are mindful of the gravity of the situation and are dedicated to making all attendees feel safe and welcome,” said Angela Anderson. “Public health and safety is our current priority, and it is out of an abundance of caution that we comply with the recommendations of CDC officials while taking steps to produce a successful event later this year.”



Although the official date has been postponed until further notice, SALT + SOUL will still be held at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. Keynote speaker Ruth Chou Simons is confirmed to attend the inaugural one-day event, which will include live music, a local pop-up shop, refreshments, and more.



“Our passion for creating a unique space for women to be inspired, encouraged, and empowered will continue,” shares Brenda Williams. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we are grateful for all who registered to date and hope they will support this decision with understanding. We look forward to rescheduling SALT + SOUL and celebrating together this fall.”



SALT + SOUL will be postponed until Fall 2020. The official date will be announced in the coming weeks, as organizers continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.



About SALT + SOUL

SALT + SOUL is a faith-based event for women on the Central Coast of California seeking worship, Biblical encouragement and connection. Created by Central Coast Women’s Events founders Angela Anderson and Brenda Williams in 2019, the one-day conference gathers inspiring speakers, influencers, local church leaders, and women of all backgrounds to pursue the heart of Jesus and learn to live on purpose, for a purpose. For more information, visit www.saltandsoul.org.



About Central Coast Women’s Events

Christine Joo

562-882-5648



https://saltandsoul.org



